Chikungunya Virus Spreads to 119 Countries: WHO Issues Warning

The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a serious warning about the rapidly spreading chikungunya virus. This virus has already been detected in 119 countries, and cases are increasing rapidly. According to the WHO, if appropriate measures are not taken in time, this virus could become a major pandemic.
Chikungunya is a mosquito-borne viral disease spread by the bites of Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus mosquitoes. These mosquitoes are also known to spread dengue and Zika viruses. The main symptoms of this disease include high fever, unbearable joint pain, muscle pain, headache, fatigue, and skin rashes. In some cases, it can also be fatal, especially for people with weakened immunity.
According to the WHO report, cases of chikungunya are increasing rapidly in areas such as Réunion Island, Mayotte, and Mauritius. An estimated one-third of the population in Réunion Island has been affected by this virus. Due to global warming, the tiger mosquito (Aedes albopictus) is now reaching northern regions, causing the virus to spread to new areas.
WHO experts say that the symptoms of chikungunya are similar to other viruses like dengue and Zika, making diagnosis challenging. Furthermore, in areas with low immunity, this virus can rapidly affect up to three-quarters of the population. Currently, there is no specific vaccine or cure for this virus, making prevention the only recourse.
Large-scale cases of chikungunya have not yet emerged in India, but the Ministry of Health has instructed states to remain vigilant and increase surveillance. Particular caution has been advised in areas with a high mosquito infestation.