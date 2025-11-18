China breaks silence on Sheikh Hasina’s death sentence, speaks on relations with Bangladesh

Image: ANI/Patrika
Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) on Monday sentenced former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina (78) to death in a case related to crimes against humanity. The sentence was delivered in her absence. Former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal has also been sentenced to death in the same case. This case is linked to the violence and killings that occurred during the student movement in July-August last year. At the peak of the movement, Sheikh Hasina fled to India and has been residing in New Delhi since then.
When asked to comment on this sentence on Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning gave a very measured response. Mao Ning stated, "This is an internal matter for Bangladesh. China is a good neighbour and a true friend to Bangladesh. We are committed to maintaining friendly relations with all the people of Bangladesh and sincerely hope that Bangladesh will achieve solidarity, stability, and development."
A spokesperson for India's Ministry of External Affairs said on the matter, "As a close neighbour, India is committed to the well-being and interests of the people of Bangladesh. We value the path of peace, democracy, and inclusive progress and will continue to move forward together with Bangladesh." India made no new comments on the issue of Sheikh Hasina's extradition. Bangladesh's interim government has been consistently demanding Sheikh Hasina's extradition from India, and this demand has been reiterated even after the sentencing. Currently, Sheikh Hasina is in India.
