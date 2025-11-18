China breaks silence on Sheikh Hasina’s death sentence, speaks on relations with Bangladesh

A spokesperson for India's Ministry of External Affairs said on the matter, "As a close neighbour, India is committed to the well-being and interests of the people of Bangladesh. We value the path of peace, democracy, and inclusive progress and will continue to move forward together with Bangladesh." India made no new comments on the issue of Sheikh Hasina's extradition. Bangladesh's interim government has been consistently demanding Sheikh Hasina's extradition from India, and this demand has been reiterated even after the sentencing. Currently, Sheikh Hasina is in India.