Earthquake in China: Seven Injured and 110 Homes and Buildings Damaged as Earth Trembles

Earthquakes are increasing rapidly worldwide. More than one earthquake is being reported somewhere in the world every day. Today, Saturday, September 27, an earthquake in China was among those that occurred, with a magnitude of 5.2 on the Richter scale. Initial data suggested a magnitude of 5.6, but it was later confirmed to be 5.2. In China, this earthquake occurred 19 kilometres northwest of Hualin township in Gansu province and 113 kilometres towards Tianshui in the early morning. The depth of this earthquake was 10 kilometres. China's Geophysics Agency also confirmed this earthquake.