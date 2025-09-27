Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

World

Earthquake in China: Seven Injured and 110 Homes and Buildings Damaged as Earth Trembles

The earth trembled in China in the early hours of this morning due to an earthquake. The intensity of this earthquake was recorded as 5.2 on the Richter scale.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 27, 2025

Earthquake
Earthquake in China (Photo: Patrika)

Earthquakes are increasing rapidly worldwide. More than one earthquake is being reported somewhere in the world every day. Today, Saturday, September 27, an earthquake in China was among those that occurred, with a magnitude of 5.2 on the Richter scale. Initial data suggested a magnitude of 5.6, but it was later confirmed to be 5.2. In China, this earthquake occurred 19 kilometres northwest of Hualin township in Gansu province and 113 kilometres towards Tianshui in the early morning. The depth of this earthquake was 10 kilometres. China's Geophysics Agency also confirmed this earthquake.

Seven People Injured

As a result of this earthquake in China, seven people were injured. The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. However, everyone's condition is reported to be stable.

110 Houses-Buildings Damaged

110 houses and buildings were damaged due to the earthquake. The earthquake struck when most people were asleep. In such a situation, the sudden shaking of the earth woke people up, and they fled their homes and buildings.

Tremors Felt in Surrounding Areas

The impact of this earthquake was also felt in the surrounding areas. Some aftershocks were also felt after the earthquake.

Share the news:

Related Topics

world news

World News in Hindi

Updated on:

27 Sept 2025 04:10 pm

Published on:

27 Sept 2025 03:22 pm

English News / World / Earthquake in China: Seven Injured and 110 Homes and Buildings Damaged as Earth Trembles
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.