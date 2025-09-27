Earthquake in China: Seven Injured and 110 Homes and Buildings Damaged as Earth Trembles

Earthquakes are increasing rapidly worldwide. More than one earthquake is being reported somewhere in the world every day. Today, Saturday, September 27, an earthquake in China was among those that occurred, with a magnitude of 5.2 on the Richter scale. Initial data suggested a magnitude of 5.6, but it was later confirmed to be 5.2. In China, this earthquake occurred 19 kilometres northwest of Hualin township in Gansu province and 113 kilometres towards Tianshui in the early morning. The depth of this earthquake was 10 kilometres. China's Geophysics Agency also confirmed this earthquake.
As a result of this earthquake in China, seven people were injured. The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. However, everyone's condition is reported to be stable.
110 houses and buildings were damaged due to the earthquake. The earthquake struck when most people were asleep. In such a situation, the sudden shaking of the earth woke people up, and they fled their homes and buildings.
The impact of this earthquake was also felt in the surrounding areas. Some aftershocks were also felt after the earthquake.