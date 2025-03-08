China Extends Olive Branch to India After US Setback

No Response from India Yet Following this offer from China, India has yet to respond. It is believed that China’s softened stance is a reaction to the setback from the USA. President Trump’s tariff increase announcements include China among the affected nations.
Differing US-India Stance in the Tariff War While India has not yet been directly impacted by the tariff war, Trump has declared that the USA will impose tariffs equivalent to those levied by India. The impact of the USA’s ‘Tariff War’ is expected to affect India. However, the Indian government is in contact with the US government to mitigate this impact.
Responsibility for Global South Development The Chinese Foreign Minister stated that India and China’s relations have shown ‘positive progress’ in recent months. Following the resolution of the four-year military standoff in eastern Ladakh last year, positive outcomes have been achieved at all levels. The Foreign Minister also stated that bilateral relations should never be defined by border issues or specific disagreements, which could negatively impact the two countries’ bilateral relations. Yi further added that India and China have a responsibility to play a leading role in the development of the ‘Global South’.