China Extends Olive Branch to India After US Setback

Following a setback from the United States, China has taken a significant step regarding India. What is the ‘Dragon’s’ move? Let’s find out.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping

Following the initiation of a ‘Tariff War’ by United States (USA) President Donald Trump, China has extended a hand of friendship towards India. China has stated that a significant shift in global trade relations could occur if both nations opted for friendship over competition. During his annual press conference on Friday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi also mentioned that both countries should become partners in each other’s success. A collaboration between Asia’s two largest economies would foster the development of the Global South. China is prepared to work with India to achieve this goal.

No Response from India Yet

Following this offer from China, India has yet to respond. It is believed that China’s softened stance is a reaction to the setback from the USA. President Trump’s tariff increase announcements include China among the affected nations.

Differing US-India Stance in the Tariff War

While India has not yet been directly impacted by the tariff war, Trump has declared that the USA will impose tariffs equivalent to those levied by India. The impact of the USA’s ‘Tariff War’ is expected to affect India. However, the Indian government is in contact with the US government to mitigate this impact.

Responsibility for Global South Development

The Chinese Foreign Minister stated that India and China’s relations have shown ‘positive progress’ in recent months. Following the resolution of the four-year military standoff in eastern Ladakh last year, positive outcomes have been achieved at all levels. The Foreign Minister also stated that bilateral relations should never be defined by border issues or specific disagreements, which could negatively impact the two countries’ bilateral relations. Yi further added that India and China have a responsibility to play a leading role in the development of the ‘Global South’.

