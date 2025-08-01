1 August 2025,

Friday

World

China Floods Kill 60

China Floods: Devastating floods in China have claimed the lives of 60 people so far.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 01, 2025

Floods in China
Floods in China (Photo - Washington Post)

Torrential rain began in and around Beijing, the capital of China, about a week ago. The continuous rainfall led to floods, affecting many areas within and around Beijing. Intermittent rain continues in Beijing. The floods have caused widespread devastation in many parts of Beijing.

60 Deaths

The floods in and around Beijing have claimed the lives of 60 people so far. Approximately 31 of these were residents of an elderly care home in a Beijing suburb. The death toll in Beijing stands at 44, while 16 deaths have been reported in the neighbouring Hebei province.

Many Still Missing

Nine people in Beijing and 18 in Hebei are still missing due to the floods. Search operations are underway, although hampered by persistent rain and strong winds.

Extensive Damage to Homes and Buildings

The floods in Beijing and Hebei have caused significant damage to homes and buildings. Many vehicles have been swept away. Roads are inundated, and potholes have appeared in several areas.

