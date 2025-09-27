China Introduces New Social Media Guidelines to Curb Negative Content

The Chinese government announced a new online campaign this week aimed at curbing the spread of pessimism and negativity on the internet and social media.
The two-month-long campaign will see action taken against social media posts that exaggerate negative and pessimistic sentiments, according to the Cyberspace Administration of China. Officials claim this move is intended to foster a civil online environment.
However, experts point to a slowdown in China's economy. The real estate crisis, rising youth unemployment, and intense competition for college admissions and jobs have left the younger generation feeling disillusioned.
The Chinese Communist Party does not want people openly discussing inequality. The government desires an optimistic online atmosphere, but the reality is that the younger generation is under pressure.
This government initiative extends beyond individuals, holding social media platforms accountable. The Cyberspace Administration has warned that popular apps such as Xiaohongshu, Kuaishou, and Weibo will face strict action for failing to prevent negative content. This development once again highlights the ongoing tension between censorship and freedom on China's internet.
China has several major social media platforms. Weibo is a microblogging platform similar to Twitter, while WeChat is a multi-functional messaging app. Douyin (the Chinese version of TikTok) and Bilibili are popular for video content.
Xiaohongshu (Little Red Book) is a lifestyle and e-commerce platform. QQ is an instant messaging application. These platforms are used for communication, entertainment, education, and business. They are highly popular in China and are an integral part of people's daily lives.