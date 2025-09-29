China Builds World’s Tallest Bridge, Reducing Travel Time from Two Hours to Two Minutes

China (Image: X)
China has once again astounded the world with its cutting-edge engineering. The world's highest bridge has been completed in the Guizhou province of southwest China, which will reduce a two-hour journey to just two minutes. This bridge, named Huajiang Grand Canyon, has now been officially opened to the general public. This colossal steel structure has been built at an altitude of 625 metres (2,050 feet) above sea level.
Suspended in the air above the canyon, this bridge is 2,900 metres long and spans across the Beipan River. Its height is 200 metres more than the Eiffel Tower, and it has been constructed at a cost of approximately ₹2200 crore. This bridge, one of the finest examples of engineering, weighs about 22,000 tonnes, equivalent to three Eiffel Towers. The project commenced in 2022, and this magnificent bridge has been completed in just three years. It has been built not only for transportation but also with the aim of boosting tourism in the region. A 207-metre-high tourist lift, a sky café, and a viewing platform have also been constructed here to attract tourists.
To ensure the structural integrity of the bridge, its strength was also tested last month before its inauguration. A load test was organised for this purpose, during which 96 trucks were driven across the bridge to assess its robustness under heavy traffic conditions. With the help of over 400 sensors, every minor and major movement of the bridge was monitored during this test. The Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge has also set two records: being the world's highest bridge and the bridge with the largest span built in a mountainous region.
Big NewsView All
World
Trending