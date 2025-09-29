China Builds World’s Tallest Bridge, Reducing Travel Time from Two Hours to Two Minutes

Suspended in the air above the canyon, this bridge is 2,900 metres long and spans across the Beipan River. Its height is 200 metres more than the Eiffel Tower, and it has been constructed at a cost of approximately ₹2200 crore. This bridge, one of the finest examples of engineering, weighs about 22,000 tonnes, equivalent to three Eiffel Towers. The project commenced in 2022, and this magnificent bridge has been completed in just three years. It has been built not only for transportation but also with the aim of boosting tourism in the region. A 207-metre-high tourist lift, a sky café, and a viewing platform have also been constructed here to attract tourists.