China's Alleged 'Terror Plot' Bigger Than Covid: Agro-Terrorism Threat

अमेरिकी एक्सपर्ट ने ट्रंप को चीन से अलग होने की सलाह दी है। ANI
An expert has warned that the dangerous fungus Fusarium Graminearum, recently seized from a Chinese scientist in the United States, could have caused a catastrophe far exceeding the Covid-19 pandemic if it had spread to grain crops. The expert cautioned the US about the threat of agro-terrorism from China, describing the incident as a significant terrorist plot that could have devastated American grain harvests. The Chinese scientist allegedly smuggled the fungus into the US.
Chinese Researcher Brought Fungus to the US
According to an FBI complaint, 34-year-old Junyang Liu, a Chinese researcher associated with a Michigan lab, was apprehended while carrying the fungus. He was on his way to meet his girlfriend, 33-year-old Yunjing Jian, when he was caught. While Liu has been arrested, his girlfriend remains at large. Gordon G. Chang, author of ‘China Is Going To War’, suggests that if the US does not sever ties with China following this incident, the consequences will be severe.
Sever Ties with China, US Urged
Chang stated that the only way to prevent such tragedies is to completely cut ties with China. While he acknowledges this might seem like an extreme measure, he believes there is no other option and that the US must accept the consequences. He even suggested sending Chinese scientists to Guantanamo Bay, the prison notorious for alleged abuses and torture following the 9/11 attacks. He characterised China’s actions as an act of war against the United States, alleging the fungus was developed in a Chinese laboratory.
What is Agro-Terrorism?
Agro-terrorism involves the use of biological agents to destroy a nation’s agricultural crops. This leads to infestations and crop decay. This type of terrorism targets crops with the aim of causing economic devastation, food insecurity, and widespread panic. It is relatively inexpensive to deploy and difficult to trace back to its perpetrators.
Why Agriculture is a Target
Experts suggest that while nations can heavily secure military equipment, arsenals, and bases, monitoring vast agricultural fields is challenging. The widespread nature of agriculture means that a biological attack on crops might go undetected for weeks. Agro-terrorism is a powerful weapon for nations seeking to destabilise rivals.
What is Fusarium Graminearum?
Fusarium Graminearum is a dangerous fungus that causes a disease devastating to grain crops such as wheat, maize, and rice. Besides destroying yields, it produces a toxin called vomitoxin, rendering the affected grain unsafe for consumption. According to the US Department of Agriculture, this disease results in over $1 billion in crop losses annually in the US alone. Vomitoxin can cause vomiting, diarrhoea, stomach pain, and fever in humans.
News / World / China's Alleged 'Terror Plot' Bigger Than Covid: Agro-Terrorism Threat