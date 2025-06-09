China's Alleged 'Terror Plot' Bigger Than Covid: Agro-Terrorism Threat

Chinese Researcher Brought Fungus to the US According to an FBI complaint, 34-year-old Junyang Liu, a Chinese researcher associated with a Michigan lab, was apprehended while carrying the fungus. He was on his way to meet his girlfriend, 33-year-old Yunjing Jian, when he was caught. While Liu has been arrested, his girlfriend remains at large. Gordon G. Chang, author of ‘China Is Going To War’, suggests that if the US does not sever ties with China following this incident, the consequences will be severe.

Sever Ties with China, US Urged Chang stated that the only way to prevent such tragedies is to completely cut ties with China. While he acknowledges this might seem like an extreme measure, he believes there is no other option and that the US must accept the consequences. He even suggested sending Chinese scientists to Guantanamo Bay, the prison notorious for alleged abuses and torture following the 9/11 attacks. He characterised China’s actions as an act of war against the United States, alleging the fungus was developed in a Chinese laboratory.

What is Agro-Terrorism? Agro-terrorism involves the use of biological agents to destroy a nation's agricultural crops. This leads to infestations and crop decay. This type of terrorism targets crops with the aim of causing economic devastation, food insecurity, and widespread panic. It is relatively inexpensive to deploy and difficult to trace back to its perpetrators.

Why Agriculture is a Target Experts suggest that while nations can heavily secure military equipment, arsenals, and bases, monitoring vast agricultural fields is challenging. The widespread nature of agriculture means that a biological attack on crops might go undetected for weeks. Agro-terrorism is a powerful weapon for nations seeking to destabilise rivals.