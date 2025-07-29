China's Devastating Rains: 34 Dead in Beijing Floods

Heavy rain and flooding in and around Beijing, China's capital, have caused widespread devastation, resulting in at least 34 deaths. According to state broadcaster CCTV and other media reports, 28 deaths occurred in Beijing's Miyun district and 2 in Yanqing, with several others still missing. Additionally, four people died in a landslide in Hebei province on Monday.
Torrential rain has lashed Beijing and northern China for the past few days due to the East Asian monsoon. A staggering 448.7 mm of rain fell in 24 hours—equivalent to the average annual rainfall. This has caused significant damage to roads, bridges, and power supplies. Landslide and flash flood warnings have been issued for 10 out of Beijing's 16 districts.
The Chinese administration has relocated over 80,000 people from flood-affected areas to safer locations. Water was released from a reservoir in Miyun district, which was at its highest level since 1959. The situation is also critical in Baoding city and Hebei province, where 447.4 mm of rain on 24 July inundated the city.
Chinese President Xi Jinping has instructed officials to make every effort to search for missing people, relocate those affected, and minimise casualties. The floods have cut power to 136 villages and damaged dozens of roads. The administration has appealed to people to stay away from rivers and low-lying areas.
Scientists believe that global warming and climate change are increasing the frequency of heavy rainfall events in northern China. Hebei province experienced 26% more rainfall than usual in 2023, and this trend continues into 2025. Experts warn that outdated flood protection systems are proving inadequate to cope with this disaster.
The meteorological department has warned of further heavy rainfall in the coming days, increasing the risk of floods and landslides. The administration has issued a red alert, urging people to remain vigilant. This disaster has also created a serious crisis for China's 280 lakh crore agricultural economy. The Chinese government and local administrations are engaged in relief and rescue operations.
Monsoon rains have caused widespread devastation in Pakistan. By July 2025, 234 people had died across the country, with 135 deaths in Punjab province alone. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported 56 deaths (including 30 children), Sindh 24, and Balochistan 16. Flash floods in Swat Valley claimed 14 lives, mostly children and families. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has warned of further heavy rain, flash floods, and landslides from 5-10 July. Fears of a devastating flood similar to 2022, when a third of the country was submerged, are prevalent. 826 houses have been completely destroyed, and 596 people injured. Military helicopters have been deployed for relief and rescue operations.