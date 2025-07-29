China's Devastating Rains: 34 Dead in Beijing Floods

Monsoon rains have caused widespread devastation in Pakistan. By July 2025, 234 people had died across the country, with 135 deaths in Punjab province alone. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported 56 deaths (including 30 children), Sindh 24, and Balochistan 16. Flash floods in Swat Valley claimed 14 lives, mostly children and families. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has warned of further heavy rain, flash floods, and landslides from 5-10 July. Fears of a devastating flood similar to 2022, when a third of the country was submerged, are prevalent. 826 houses have been completely destroyed, and 596 people injured. Military helicopters have been deployed for relief and rescue operations.