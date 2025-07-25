China's disillusionment with Pakistan grows: Muniir publicly humiliated

China's disillusionment with Pakistan is now evident, as highlighted by a recent incident. Pakistani army chief General Asim Munir is currently on a visit to China.
During this visit, he faced public embarrassment. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi reprimanded him over the security of Chinese personnel, projects, and institutions in Pakistan, raising serious concerns about their safety.
In recent years, several Chinese citizens have been killed in terrorist attacks in Pakistan, prompting China's strong disapproval.
Munir failed to provide strong answers to China's questions. He merely stated that the brotherhood between China and Pakistan is as strong as a rock.
He also assured Yi that the Pakistani army would take all necessary steps to ensure the safety of Chinese citizens.
In October 2024, two Chinese engineers were killed in a suicide car bomb explosion outside Karachi airport. In March of the same year, five Chinese workers were killed in a suicide bombing in Pakistan.
This is Munir's first visit to China since rising tensions with India. This trip comes at a time when Pakistan is facing severe economic hardship.
Ministers are being denied permission for foreign travel due to financial constraints, while the Pakistani army chief continues his lavish lifestyle.
The Chinese Foreign Minister congratulated Munir on his recent promotion to the rank of Field Marshal. Minister Yi also stressed that Pakistan remains a diplomatic priority for China.
He spoke of working with Islamabad to implement the strategic consensus reached between the leaders of both countries, further deepening strategic cooperation in all circumstances, and bringing greater benefits to the people of both nations.
A statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry said that both sides have always firmly supported each other on issues related to each other's core interests and stood together in all circumstances while facing various challenges.
In recent years, the alliance between China and Pakistan has deepened significantly, impacting India's security, economic aspirations, and regional standing.
The Indian army has alleged that China provided live inputs to Pakistan during Operation Sindur. Pakistan also used Chinese-made equipment during hostilities earlier this year.