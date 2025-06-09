China's Impact: Soaring Donkey Prices Cripple Pakistan's Poor

What is ‘Ejiao’ and why is there such high demand for donkey hides? ‘Ejiao’ is a type of traditional Chinese herbal medicine made from gelatin extracted from donkey hides.

This medicine is used to improve blood circulation, enhance skin complexion, and support women’s reproductive health. China’s multi-billion dollar pharmaceutical industry now has a huge demand for donkeys, leading to the purchase of donkeys from neighbouring countries, especially Pakistan, Ethiopia, and Sudan.

Working donkeys become expensive, a double blow for Pakistan’s poor Pakistan has an estimated 5.9 million working donkeys used for transportation of goods, construction work, and farming in rural areas. The rising prices have put those poor families who depend on them for their livelihood in jeopardy. Purchasing donkeys at the new prices is now impossible, impacting their employment and deepening their struggle for survival.

In April 2025, a Chinese delegation expressed interest in establishing donkey farms in Pakistan. According to reports, the demand for ‘Ejiao’ related products has increased by a staggering 160% in the last five years. Millions of donkey hides are needed to meet this rapidly growing demand. The impact is clearly visible in Pakistan, where the high demand for donkeys in China has increased the difficulties faced by the local people.