China’s ‘Warren Buffett’ dealt a major blow, former wife to receive ₹665 crore after divorce

The court ruled that the couple must divide the company's shares equally. Zhao will have to pay Lu half of the current value of their jointly owned shares. Shandong Wuhua Pharmaceutical Co., listed in Shenzhen, announced this on November 4, stating that Zhongzheng Wanrong is its parent company and Zhao is its chairman. This verdict comes after a second hearing in 2023, with the settlement reached in 2025 after years of delays.