World

China’s ‘Warren Buffett’ dealt a major blow, former wife to receive ₹665 crore after divorce

A divorce case that has been ongoing in China for 15 years has finally concluded. A court has ordered a well-known investor to pay his ex-wife approximately 536 million yuan (75 million US dollars or 6.647 billion rupees).

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 12, 2025

Court

China's Court (Representative Image: Patrika)

China's Warren Buffett: A 15-year-old divorce case in China has finally concluded after a lengthy legal battle. The Beijing No. 3 Intermediate People's Court has ordered renowned investor Zhao Bingxian to pay his ex-wife Lu Huan 536 million yuan (approximately 75 million US dollars or 6.647 billion rupees). According to a report by the South China Morning Post, the decision is based on an equal division of shares in the investment company Beijing Zhongzheng Wanrong Investment Group, co-founded by the couple.

Court Ruling: Equal Share Distribution

The court ruled that the couple must divide the company's shares equally. Zhao will have to pay Lu half of the current value of their jointly owned shares. Shandong Wuhua Pharmaceutical Co., listed in Shenzhen, announced this on November 4, stating that Zhongzheng Wanrong is its parent company and Zhao is its chairman. This verdict comes after a second hearing in 2023, with the settlement reached in 2025 after years of delays.

Zhao and Lu's Investment Journey: From the Army to the Stock Market

The 63-year-old Zhao Bingxian is referred to as 'China's Warren Buffett' for his financial success. He obtained a postgraduate degree in finance from Shanghai Jiao Tong University in the 1980s. He met Lu in 1986 while serving in the People's Liberation Army and they married in 1988. Lu's family had an investment background; her grandfather traded stocks before 1949.

Started Share Business in 1990

The couple began trading stocks in the 1990s and earned substantial profits. They later founded Zhongzheng Wanrong, where Lu managed finance and Zhao handled capital operations. The company assisted several Chinese firms in listing on the Hong Kong, Shanghai, and Shenzhen stock exchanges. In 1997, Zhao's book on capital operations became one of China's Top 10 Bestsellers, cementing his 'Buffett' image.

15-Year Dispute: Allegations of Violence and a Battle of Delays

In 2010, Lu filed for divorce, accusing Zhao of domestic violence, an extra-marital affair, and asset misappropriation. Zhao repeatedly delayed hearings, was accused of transferring company assets, and sued Lu for theft. Lu was detained for 37 days but released due to a lack of evidence. The case moved through various courts from 2010 to 2023, with Zhao attempting to evade proceedings by citing illness and travel.

Published on:

12 Nov 2025 04:34 pm

English News / World / China's 'Warren Buffett' dealt a major blow, former wife to receive ₹665 crore after divorce

