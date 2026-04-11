US-Iran Peace Talks: Which Leaders Will Attend Islamabad Summit? See Full List

US-Iran Peace Talks: Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, is set to witness a significant diplomatic development today. On Saturday, talks between the United States and Iran, which have captured global attention, are scheduled to take place here. The crucial question remains: will these discussions lead to an end of the conflict, or will the situation escalate further? The path to these talks has not been smooth. Iran had initially refused to participate, citing Israel's attacks on Lebanon. However, circumstances changed, and Tehran eventually agreed to the dialogue. Representatives from both countries have now arrived in Islamabad.