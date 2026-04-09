Donald Trump Wanted Ceasefire with Iran in March, Report Reveals

American President Donald Trump (Image-ANI)
Donald Trump Iran Ceasefire: US President Donald Trump had issued serious threats before the ceasefire with Iran, but a shocking revelation has emerged in a report by the Financial Times. The report states that, amidst the threats, Trump was working behind the scenes towards a ceasefire. Although a ceasefire did not occur between the two countries in March, a two-week truce was established a few days later in April.
According to the report, despite strong rhetoric, the US was already exploring options to halt the conflict. Its focus was particularly on reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial global oil route.
A two-week ceasefire was announced between the US, Iran, and Israel. This announcement came just hours after Trump threatened to obliterate Iran's entire civilisation.
The report indicates that US President Trump was awaiting a ceasefire from March 21. At that time, he had threatened to destroy Iran's power plants. Rising oil prices and Iran's strong position are cited as major reasons for this haste.
Pakistan played a significant role in facilitating the ceasefire through back channels. The US pressured Islamabad to persuade Tehran to engage in negotiations.
According to media reports, Pakistan's Army Chief Asim Munir was at the centre of this entire process. As tensions escalated, he held continuous discussions with Vice President JD Vance and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.
Later, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also publicised this proposal, although questions began to arise due to the word "draft" appearing in his social media post.
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and other leaders had given preliminary consent to the proposal of a ceasefire in exchange for the Strait of Hormuz, but approval from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) was necessary for its implementation, which proved to be challenging.
Finally, Iran announced that US attacks on Iran would be halted for two weeks. They stated that this decision was taken after discussions with Shehbaz Sharif and Asim Munir. Iran also indicated that it would cease its military actions if it was not attacked.
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