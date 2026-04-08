How a Ceasefire Could Escalate Tensions Between Iran and Hezbollah? US and Israel Make a Major Strategic Move

Hezbollah (Photo – The Washington Post)
Israel has agreed to a ceasefire with Iran. However, the dispute between the two countries over the ceasefire could significantly impact the relationship between Iran and Hezbollah. It is believed that considerable tension may arise between Iran and Hezbollah regarding the ceasefire.
Samiir Puri, an expert in war studies at King's College London, commented on the matter. He stated that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's statement regarding the ceasefire was likely prepared in conjunction with the United States.
Samiir Puri further added that Israel is making it clear that Lebanon has not been included in this ceasefire deal. If Iran demands to include Lebanon in the negotiations in the coming days, the situation could escalate.
Puri said that this would increase pressure on Iran and affect its relationship with Hezbollah. The expert believes that a clear message will be sent to Iran: if they do not agree to keep Lebanon out of the deal, the entire ceasefire will be called off.
Puri explained that regardless of how the situation unfolds, Israel has increased pressure on Iran's long-standing support for Hezbollah more than ever before.
It is worth noting that Iran has been providing all kinds of support to Hezbollah since the early 1980s. This dispute could now shake that strong bond. Currently, negotiations are ongoing from both sides, but differences are clearly visible.
Despite continuous attacks by Israel on Lebanon, Hezbollah has accepted the two-week ceasefire. This information was reported by the Reuters news agency, citing three Lebanese sources associated with the group.
Under the US-Iran ceasefire, Hezbollah ceased firing on Israeli soldiers stationed in northern Israel and Lebanon on Wednesday morning.
However, Israel has continued its attacks on southern Lebanon and issued a new evacuation order for a southern city, indicating that it will attack there soon.
This order was issued after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Lebanon would not be included in the two-week Iran-US ceasefire.
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