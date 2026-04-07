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No Access to Mojtaba Khamenei: Even Iran’s President Not Allowed to Meet Him

Mojtaba Khamenei News: Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian was also denied permission to meet the Supreme Leader.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Apr 07, 2026

Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei (Photo: X @MojtabaKhamen)

Iran US Israel Tensions: Tensions continue to escalate between Israel, the US, and Iran. Amidst this, significant information has emerged regarding Iran's Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei. According to media reports, Mojtaba Khamenei is critically ill and is undergoing treatment in Qom. It is also claimed that he is in no condition to run the government.

President Not Allowed to Meet Supreme Leader

According to reports, Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian has also not been granted permission to meet the Supreme Leader. It has also come to light that his associates and appointments are being overturned by the IRGC.

Major Revelation in Intelligence Memo

Reports suggest that a diplomatic memo claims Mojtaba Khamenei is unconscious and is being treated in Qom in a serious condition. The memo also states that he is unable to participate in any decisions related to governance.

Qom Becomes Centre of Discussion

Qom, located about 140 km south of Tehran, is considered a major religious centre of Shia Islam. The report claims this is the first time Khamenei's location has been publicly disclosed.

Report of Injury in Attack

According to a report by The New York Times, Iranian officials had confirmed that Mojtaba Khamenei had sustained leg injuries in an airstrike. His father, Ali Khamenei, his wife Zahra Haddad-Adel, and one of his sons were killed in the same attack.

It is noteworthy that Mojtaba Khamenei has not made any public appearances since becoming Iran's Supreme Leader. Although statements have been issued in his name, no verified audio or video of him has surfaced, deepening the doubts about his condition.

What Trump Said

Regarding the freedom of the Iranian people, US President Donald Trump said that they deserve freedom. They have lived in a world that you know nothing about. It is a violent, terrible world where if you protest, you are shot.

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Published on:

07 Apr 2026 11:47 am

News / World / No Access to Mojtaba Khamenei: Even Iran’s President Not Allowed to Meet Him

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