No Access to Mojtaba Khamenei: Even Iran’s President Not Allowed to Meet Him

Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei (Photo: X @MojtabaKhamen)
Iran US Israel Tensions: Tensions continue to escalate between Israel, the US, and Iran. Amidst this, significant information has emerged regarding Iran's Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei. According to media reports, Mojtaba Khamenei is critically ill and is undergoing treatment in Qom. It is also claimed that he is in no condition to run the government.
According to reports, Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian has also not been granted permission to meet the Supreme Leader. It has also come to light that his associates and appointments are being overturned by the IRGC.
Reports suggest that a diplomatic memo claims Mojtaba Khamenei is unconscious and is being treated in Qom in a serious condition. The memo also states that he is unable to participate in any decisions related to governance.
Qom, located about 140 km south of Tehran, is considered a major religious centre of Shia Islam. The report claims this is the first time Khamenei's location has been publicly disclosed.
According to a report by The New York Times, Iranian officials had confirmed that Mojtaba Khamenei had sustained leg injuries in an airstrike. His father, Ali Khamenei, his wife Zahra Haddad-Adel, and one of his sons were killed in the same attack.
It is noteworthy that Mojtaba Khamenei has not made any public appearances since becoming Iran's Supreme Leader. Although statements have been issued in his name, no verified audio or video of him has surfaced, deepening the doubts about his condition.
Regarding the freedom of the Iranian people, US President Donald Trump said that they deserve freedom. They have lived in a world that you know nothing about. It is a violent, terrible world where if you protest, you are shot.
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