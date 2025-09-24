Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

World

Chinese Couple Adopts Girl Abandoned by Pakistani Parents; Viral After 20 Years

A girl, born in Pakistan, was abandoned by her mother on a roadside. A Chinese couple subsequently adopted her and brought her to China. She is now rapidly gaining popularity on social media.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 24, 2025

Chinese social media influencer Fan Zihe and her family
Fan Zihe with family and husband (Image: X)

A Chinese social media influencer is rapidly gaining popularity online. Fan Zihe, originally from Pakistan, was raised in the rural Henan province of China. Fan's journey from Pakistan to China is a captivating story, reminiscent of a Bollywood film. She recently announced her wedding on social media.

Fan's Childhood Journey from Pakistan to China

Upon her birth, Fan's parents abandoned her in a box on the street. A childless Chinese couple, working nearby, found and adopted her. When the couple returned to Henan, Fan left her homeland and came to a new country with them. Now 20 years old, Fan's story came to light in 2023 after a video of her went viral. This viral video transformed her life, propelling her to fame as an influencer.

Fan's Viral Video: Henan Accent Captivates Viewers

The video showed Fan eating noodles and speaking in a Henan accent. Her fluency in Henani, despite not appearing ethnically Chinese, caught people's attention, leading to the video's rapid spread. It garnered her 1.8 million followers on a Chinese social media platform. Since then, Fan has consistently shared moments from her life online. Known for her beauty and simple life, she shares glimpses of her daily farm life and promotes local farmers' produce online, helping them.

Fan Announced Her Wedding

Fan recently announced her wedding on social media. Her wedding story is as interesting as her life story. Her fiance, Lyu Xiaoshuai, was one of her early online followers. He was among those who started following her when she first went viral. They began conversing, fell in love, and Lyu subsequently quit his job to help Fan manage her social media presence. After three years together, they married on September 17th.

Published on:

24 Sept 2025 04:09 pm

Chinese Couple Adopts Girl Abandoned by Pakistani Parents; Viral After 20 Years
