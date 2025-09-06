Cholera Outbreak in Chad Claims 113 Lives

Chad, a Central African nation, is one of the world's poorest and most corrupt countries. This has led to significant hardship for a large portion of its population. Furthermore, the country is experiencing a rapid rise in crime, a matter of serious concern. In the last month and a half, residents of Chad have faced yet another challenge: a cholera outbreak. This epidemic has heightened anxieties across the nation.
Chad's Ministry of Health has issued a statement indicating a worsening cholera outbreak. The death toll since 13 July has reached 113.
According to the Chadian Ministry of Health, a total of 1,631 cholera cases have been recorded since 13 July. The first case was reported on 13 July in the Dougui refugee camp in the eastern Ouaddai region. This camp houses approximately 20,000 Sudanese refugees. It is noteworthy that Sudan is also experiencing a significant cholera outbreak.
To mitigate the cholera outbreak, the country is accelerating its vaccination campaign. The Ministry of Health reports that Chad has received 1,120,295 doses of the cholera vaccine. Vaccination teams are being deployed to the eastern region, where the majority of cases have been reported.