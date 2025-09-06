Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

World

Cholera Outbreak in Chad Claims 113 Lives

A cholera outbreak in Chad has caused growing concern amongst the population, with the number of cases steadily increasing.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 06, 2025

Cholera bacteria
Cholera bacteria (Image Courtesy: Patrika)

Chad, a Central African nation, is one of the world's poorest and most corrupt countries. This has led to significant hardship for a large portion of its population. Furthermore, the country is experiencing a rapid rise in crime, a matter of serious concern. In the last month and a half, residents of Chad have faced yet another challenge: a cholera outbreak. This epidemic has heightened anxieties across the nation.

113 Deaths

Chad's Ministry of Health has issued a statement indicating a worsening cholera outbreak. The death toll since 13 July has reached 113.

Rising Cases

According to the Chadian Ministry of Health, a total of 1,631 cholera cases have been recorded since 13 July. The first case was reported on 13 July in the Dougui refugee camp in the eastern Ouaddai region. This camp houses approximately 20,000 Sudanese refugees. It is noteworthy that Sudan is also experiencing a significant cholera outbreak.

Accelerated Vaccination Campaign

To mitigate the cholera outbreak, the country is accelerating its vaccination campaign. The Ministry of Health reports that Chad has received 1,120,295 doses of the cholera vaccine. Vaccination teams are being deployed to the eastern region, where the majority of cases have been reported.

Share the news:

Related Topics

world news

World News in Hindi

Published on:

06 Sept 2025 11:58 am

English News / World / Cholera Outbreak in Chad Claims 113 Lives
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.