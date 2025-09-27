Coal Mine Tunnel Collapse in China Kills Three Workers

Accidents in mines are quite common in China and such incidents are often reported. Another such incident has now come to light. A tunnel in a coal mine collapsed in Zhenping County, Ankang City, Shaanxi Province, China. This incident caused panic in the mine. Several labourers were present in the coal mine at the time of the accident. However, three labourers got trapped when the tunnel collapsed.
Despite significant efforts to rescue the three labourers trapped in the accident caused by the tunnel collapse in the coal mine in Zhenping County, Ankang City, Shaanxi Province, China, they could not be saved. However, rescue operations were hampered by rain, and the efforts were unsuccessful. Today, Saturday, September 27, all three labourers were found dead.
Following this accident, an investigation into the matter has been initiated. This coal mine, established in 1998, has been undergoing renovation work since March 2024 due to safety concerns. Preliminary investigations suggest that approximately 500 cubic metres of debris was involved in the tunnel collapse.
Mine accidents are frequent in China. Despite considerable efforts to prevent them, these accidents continue to occur. The rise in mine accidents in China is a cause for concern.