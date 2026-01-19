Colombia: Violent clashes leave 27 dead

Violent clashes in Colombia (Photo: social media)
Death and destruction are wreaking havoc in Colombia, a neighbouring country of Venezuela. According to the Colombian army, at least 27 members of leftist guerrilla groups were killed in violent clashes with an opposing faction in southwestern Colombia. According to the news agency Reuters, the clashes took place in a rural area of the El Retorno municipality in the Guaviare Department, 300 kilometres southwest of the capital, Bogotá. The army stated that this area is considered strategically important due to its role in cocaine production and trafficking.
Security officials said that the violence was caused by a struggle to establish dominance in the area. They added that despite years of peace talks and disarmament efforts with militant organisations, armed groups are still carrying out acts of violence. According to officials, these violent clashes were among the deadliest in recent months.
The Colombian army reported that two opposing factions were in confrontation during this clash. Both factions had separated from the former Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or FARC. One faction is led by Néstor Gregorio Vera, known as Iván Mordisco, while the opposing faction is led by Alexander Díaz Mendoza, also known as Calarcá Córdoba.
The army stated that both factions were previously part of the Central General Staff, an organisation of dissident factions disgruntled with the government. However, these factions separated in April 2024 due to internal differences. They said that all the deceased were members of Vera's faction. Meanwhile, peace talks are ongoing between Mendoza's faction and President Gustavo Petro's government, while Vera's faction is actively engaging in violent activities despite the ceasefire agreement.
Colombia has been suffering from its armed conflict for over 60 years, primarily caused by drug trafficking and illegal mining, which has resulted in over 450,000 deaths and displaced millions. President Petro's efforts to pursue "total peace" are constantly hampered by ongoing conflicts between various armed groups vying for power in illegal economies.
US President Donald Trump had also threatened military action against Colombia after the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, stating that Mexico must work properly on drug issues. He also said that America needs Greenland. The President remarked that while the world's largest oil reserves might seem attractive, they could pose more risks than benefits for American companies.
