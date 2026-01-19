Colombia: Violent clashes leave 27 dead

Death and destruction are wreaking havoc in Colombia, a neighbouring country of Venezuela. According to the Colombian army, at least 27 members of leftist guerrilla groups were killed in violent clashes with an opposing faction in southwestern Colombia. According to the news agency Reuters, the clashes took place in a rural area of the El Retorno municipality in the Guaviare Department, 300 kilometres southwest of the capital, Bogotá. The army stated that this area is considered strategically important due to its role in cocaine production and trafficking.