COP30 Summit: 1 Lakh Trees Cut for Brazil Conference

Brazil is hosting the COP30 summit, but do you know how many trees were cut down for it? You will be astonished to know the figure.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 12, 2025

1 lakh trees were cut for COP30 summit

The COP30 summit, focusing on climate-related matters, is being held in Brazil from November 10-21. The conference is taking place in the city of Belem, Brazil. However, you might be surprised to learn that approximately 100,000 trees have been cut down near Brazil's Amazon rainforest for this summit. News of such large-scale deforestation has sparked outrage worldwide.

Brazilian Government Faces Severe Criticism

This summit is being held to discuss environmental protection and global warming, yet people are severely criticising the Brazilian government for cutting down so many trees in preparation for it. Around 100,000 trees were felled to facilitate the transportation of 50,000 world leaders, climate activists, and guests attending the conference in Belem.

Trump Calls it a "Green Scam"

US President Donald Trump has condemned this move, calling it a "green scam" on social media. Consequently, the US government has not sent an official delegation to attend this summit. However, several left-leaning American leaders, including California Governor Gavin Newsom, will be participating in the conference.

Praise for India and China's Efforts

On the occasion of the COP30 summit's commencement, India and China's efforts in global energy transition were lauded. Its president stated that both countries are leading the world in the clean energy transition and have very clearly embraced action against climate change.

```

