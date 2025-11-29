Cyclone Ditwa Wreaks Havoc in Sri Lanka, Death Toll Reaches 123

India has extended a helping hand to the neighbouring country grappling with the cyclone, immediately dispatching relief materials and aid to Sri Lanka under Operation Sagar Bandhu. India has also stated its readiness to provide further assistance as the situation evolves. PM Modi also shared a post on X, expressing his condolences to the people of Sri Lanka. He wrote, "My deepest condolences to those in Sri Lanka who have lost their family members due to Cyclone Ditwa. India stands firmly with Sri Lanka in its time of need."