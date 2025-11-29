Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Cyclone Ditwa Wreaks Havoc in Sri Lanka, Death Toll Reaches 123

Cyclone 'Ditwa' has caused severe devastation in Sri Lanka, with 123 people dead and over 130 still missing. The Disaster Management Centre has reported that the cyclone is now moving towards India.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 29, 2025

Cyclone Ditwa

Cyclone in Sri Lanka (Image: Bloomberg's X)

The Ditwa cyclone has caused devastation in the neighbouring country of Sri Lanka. Heavy rainfall and flood-like conditions have arisen due to this, and so far, 123 people have died. More than 130 people are reportedly still missing. The Disaster Management Centre confirmed the death toll on Saturday. The number is expected to rise in the coming days.

43,995 People Evacuated to Safer Locations

Sampath Kotuwegoda, Director-General of the Disaster Management Centre, informed that relief and rescue operations are being carried out on a war footing. Through these efforts, 43,995 people have been evacuated from affected areas and moved to government relief camps. He further stated that after causing severe devastation in Sri Lanka, the cyclone is now moving towards India.

Continuous Rainfall in Sri Lanka for a Week

Due to Cyclone Ditwa, it has been raining continuously in the country for the past week. As a result, most reservoirs and rivers across the country have overflowed, leading to waterlogged roads and a complete halt in transportation. The administration has closed several main roads, and on Friday, government offices and schools were declared closed nationwide. Relief operations are underway across the country with the assistance of the army.

India Sends Aid

India has extended a helping hand to the neighbouring country grappling with the cyclone, immediately dispatching relief materials and aid to Sri Lanka under Operation Sagar Bandhu. India has also stated its readiness to provide further assistance as the situation evolves. PM Modi also shared a post on X, expressing his condolences to the people of Sri Lanka. He wrote, "My deepest condolences to those in Sri Lanka who have lost their family members due to Cyclone Ditwa. India stands firmly with Sri Lanka in its time of need."

Passengers Stranded in Colombo

Meanwhile, news has also emerged of passengers being stranded in Colombo due to this storm. These passengers were travelling from Dubai to India via Sri Lanka, but several flights to Chennai were cancelled due to the cyclone. Consequently, these passengers have been stranded at Colombo's Bandaranaike International Airport for the past three days. There are approximately 300 passengers, including about 150 Tamilians.

