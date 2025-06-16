Cyprus Awards Highest Honour to PM Modi

This is an honour for 1.4 billion Indians After receiving the highest honour, PM Modi said, “President Nikos, I express my heartfelt gratitude to you, the government of Cyprus, and the people of Cyprus for the Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III honour. This is not just an honour for Narendra Modi, but an honour for 1.4 billion Indians.”

“It is an honour for their aspirations and capabilities. It is an honour for our culture, brotherhood, and the Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam philosophy. On behalf of all Indians, I accept this honour with great humility. This award symbolises our unwavering commitment to peace, security, regional integrity, and our people.”

Over 20 countries have honoured PM Modi PM Modi has been honoured by over 20 countries so far. Mauritius’ PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam awarded PM Modi ‘The Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean’. The Sri Lankan government awarded Prime Minister Modi the ‘Sri Lanka Mitra Vibhushan Award’. Kuwait conferred upon Prime Minister Modi its highest civilian honour, The Order of Mubarak Al-Kabir.

Guyana and Barbados awarded him their highest civilian honour, the Order of Excellence. The government of Dominica has also conferred its highest honour upon PM Modi. The then government of Afghanistan awarded him the State Order of Ghazi Amir Amanullah Khan. PM Modi has been awarded the Grand Collar of the State of Palestine by the Palestinian government. The UN awarded Modi the UN Champion of the Earth Award.