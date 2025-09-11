Czech Republic to Send Helicopters to Poland for Defence Support

During the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, an unexpected event unfolded recently. Several drones launched by Russia, intended for air strikes on Ukraine, entered Polish airspace. This constituted a serious violation of Polish airspace by Russia. Numerous Russian drones repeatedly breached Polish airspace during the attacks on Ukraine. However, the Polish military shot down several drones upon their incursion into Polish airspace. Meanwhile, the Czech Republic has stepped forward to assist Poland.
The Czech Republic’s Ministry of Defence announced that it will send helicopters to Poland for defensive purposes. These helicopters will protect Poland from Russian drones at low altitudes. Under this decision, three helicopters will be deployed to Poland.
The Czech Republic will also deploy 150 soldiers to support Poland’s defence. The number of soldiers will remain at 150, based on the current situation and the potential for military assistance.
The Polish military claimed that the incident, where their air force shot down Russian drones, was the first such instance in a NATO area. However, Russia dismissed this allegation as baseless.