Czech Republic to Send Helicopters to Poland for Defence Support

The Czech Republic has stepped forward to aid Poland. To ensure Polish defence, the Czech Republic will send its helicopters to Poland.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 11, 2025

Poland and Czech Republic flags
Poland and Czech Republic flags (Representational Photo)

During the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, an unexpected event unfolded recently. Several drones launched by Russia, intended for air strikes on Ukraine, entered Polish airspace. This constituted a serious violation of Polish airspace by Russia. Numerous Russian drones repeatedly breached Polish airspace during the attacks on Ukraine. However, the Polish military shot down several drones upon their incursion into Polish airspace. Meanwhile, the Czech Republic has stepped forward to assist Poland.

Czech Republic to Send Helicopters for Defence

The Czech Republic’s Ministry of Defence announced that it will send helicopters to Poland for defensive purposes. These helicopters will protect Poland from Russian drones at low altitudes. Under this decision, three helicopters will be deployed to Poland.

Deployment of Soldiers

The Czech Republic will also deploy 150 soldiers to support Poland’s defence. The number of soldiers will remain at 150, based on the current situation and the potential for military assistance.

Russia Denies Allegations

The Polish military claimed that the incident, where their air force shot down Russian drones, was the first such instance in a NATO area. However, Russia dismissed this allegation as baseless.

Related Topics

Russia Ukraine War

world news

World News in Hindi

Published on:

11 Sept 2025 02:11 pm

English News / World / Czech Republic to Send Helicopters to Poland for Defence Support
