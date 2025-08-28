Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

World

Dates Set for PM Modi's Meetings with Putin and Xi Jinping at SCO Summit

The dates for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping during the SCO summit have been finalised. When will these bilateral meetings between PM Modi and the two leaders take place? Let's find out.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 28, 2025

PM Modi with Putin and Jinping
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping (Photo - ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India is scheduled to visit China this month. PM Modi will travel to China on August 31st to participate in the SCO – Shanghai Co-operation Organisation summit. This visit has been officially announced. The SCO summit 2025 will be held in Tianjin, China, on August 31st and September 1st. This will be PM Modi's first visit to China in seven years.

When will PM Modi meet Xi Jinping?

A bilateral meeting between PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping is scheduled for August 31st, during the SCO summit 2025. This meeting is significant, occurring amidst the backdrop of Trump's 'tariff war', and will likely involve discussions on improving India-China relations, partnerships in various sectors, and border peace.

PM Modi and Putin's Meeting

PM Modi will also meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the SCO summit 2025. Their bilateral meeting is scheduled for September 1st. The purchase of Russian oil was cited as a reason behind the imposition of a 25% extra Trump tariff on India, with threats to halt it. However, India has clarified that its long-standing relationship with Russia will not be jeopardised due to tariff pressure.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Narendra Modi

pm modi

PM Narendra Modi

world news

World News in Hindi

Published on:

28 Aug 2025 05:51 pm

English News / World / Dates Set for PM Modi's Meetings with Putin and Xi Jinping at SCO Summit
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.