Dates Set for PM Modi's Meetings with Putin and Xi Jinping at SCO Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India is scheduled to visit China this month. PM Modi will travel to China on August 31st to participate in the SCO – Shanghai Co-operation Organisation summit. This visit has been officially announced. The SCO summit 2025 will be held in Tianjin, China, on August 31st and September 1st. This will be PM Modi's first visit to China in seven years.
A bilateral meeting between PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping is scheduled for August 31st, during the SCO summit 2025. This meeting is significant, occurring amidst the backdrop of Trump's 'tariff war', and will likely involve discussions on improving India-China relations, partnerships in various sectors, and border peace.
PM Modi will also meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the SCO summit 2025. Their bilateral meeting is scheduled for September 1st. The purchase of Russian oil was cited as a reason behind the imposition of a 25% extra Trump tariff on India, with threats to halt it. However, India has clarified that its long-standing relationship with Russia will not be jeopardised due to tariff pressure.