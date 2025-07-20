Delta Airlines Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Engine Fire, 294 Passengers’ Lives at Risk

The investigation into the Ahmedabad plane crash continues to make headlines in India and globally, raising questions about Boeing's 787-8 Dreamliner. Meanwhile, a Delta Airlines flight en route from Los Angeles, America to Atlanta experienced an engine fire shortly after takeoff. The plane made an emergency landing back at Los Angeles International Airport. A video of the incident is rapidly circulating on social media.
According to a report by Aviation a2z, Delta Airlines flight DL446 was carrying 282 passengers, 10 flight attendants, and two pilots. Shortly after takeoff, the pilots confirmed an engine fire and declared an emergency landing. All passengers and crew were safely evacuated. The Delta Airlines aircraft (a Boeing 767-400), approximately 25 years old, is equipped with two General Electric CF6 engines.
Flight radar reports indicate the aircraft initially flew over the Pacific Ocean before circling over Downey and Paramount, allowing the pilots sufficient time to complete their checklists and prepare for a safe landing. Following the incident, the US Federal Aviation Administration has launched an investigation.