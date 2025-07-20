20 July 2025,

Sunday

Delta Airlines Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Engine Fire, 294 Passengers’ Lives at Risk

A Delta Airlines plane caught fire in its engine shortly after takeoff from Los Angeles International Airport. The aircraft made an emergency landing back at LAX. Approximately 300 people were on board.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 20, 2025

Flight Catch Fire (Photo: X account- Aviationa2z)
Flight Catch Fire (Photo: X account- Aviationa2z)

The investigation into the Ahmedabad plane crash continues to make headlines in India and globally, raising questions about Boeing's 787-8 Dreamliner. Meanwhile, a Delta Airlines flight en route from Los Angeles, America to Atlanta experienced an engine fire shortly after takeoff. The plane made an emergency landing back at Los Angeles International Airport. A video of the incident is rapidly circulating on social media.

300 Passengers Onboard

According to a report by Aviation a2z, Delta Airlines flight DL446 was carrying 282 passengers, 10 flight attendants, and two pilots. Shortly after takeoff, the pilots confirmed an engine fire and declared an emergency landing. All passengers and crew were safely evacuated. The Delta Airlines aircraft (a Boeing 767-400), approximately 25 years old, is equipped with two General Electric CF6 engines.

Flight radar reports indicate the aircraft initially flew over the Pacific Ocean before circling over Downey and Paramount, allowing the pilots sufficient time to complete their checklists and prepare for a safe landing. Following the incident, the US Federal Aviation Administration has launched an investigation.

Published on:

20 Jul 2025 10:35 am

English News / World / Delta Airlines Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Engine Fire, 294 Passengers’ Lives at Risk
