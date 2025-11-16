Dengue Outbreak in Pakistan's Sindh: 3 More Deaths, Total 36 Victims, 180 New Cases, Health Emergency Demanded

Dengue Outbreak Sindh (Image: AI)
Dengue Outbreak Sindh: The dengue virus has once again wreaked havoc in Pakistan's Sindh province. According to the latest news, three more lives have been lost, taking the total death toll to 36. Among them are two women. A 50-year-old man and an 80-year-old elderly woman died in Pakistan's Hyderabad, while a 55-year-old woman died in Karachi. Health department figures indicate that the disease is spreading rapidly. In the last 24 hours, 180 new dengue patients have been found. Of these, 113 patients are admitted to government hospitals and 57 to private clinics. A total of 241 patients are undergoing treatment in Sindh. The Karachi division has reported 44 hospital admissions, Hyderabad 35, and other districts 34 patients. These figures are causing concern as the mosquito menace is not subsiding.
Health officials conducted 5,229 tests in a single day, of which 774 tested positive. The good news is that 191 patients have recovered and returned home. Nevertheless, the situation remains serious. Officials have appealed to the public to prevent water accumulation around their homes, use mosquito nets, and consult a doctor immediately if they develop a fever. Small precautions can prevent major trouble.
This wave of dengue in Sindh has intensified in November. A total of 11,763 cases have been reported throughout the year, with 6,199 cases alone in the current month. Karachi and Hyderabad are the most affected. The disease is spreading due to mosquitoes, and stagnant water after the rains has increased breeding sites. The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has urged the federal government to declare an immediate health emergency in Karachi and Hyderabad. The association states that immediate spraying and other measures should be initiated to control mosquitoes. They have also demanded an independent inquiry into the dengue control program.
The PMA has clearly stated that there is a lack of coordination between the municipal corporation and the health department. The cities have become breeding grounds for mosquitoes. This is not a natural disaster but a result of government negligence. The accountability of departments must be fixed to prevent such mistakes in the future.
Meanwhile, people need to remain vigilant. Do not let water accumulate in old tires, pots, or coolers at home. Wear full-body clothing and use repellents. If you experience high fever, joint pain, or rashes, do not delay. Timely treatment can save lives. The Sindh government will now have to take strict measures, otherwise, the figures could become more alarming. This epidemic may not remain confined to Sindh alone. An alert has also been issued in neighbouring areas and countries. Health experts say that community-level awareness is the real weapon. (ANI)
