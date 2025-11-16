Dengue Outbreak in Pakistan's Sindh: 3 More Deaths, Total 36 Victims, 180 New Cases, Health Emergency Demanded

Dengue Outbreak Sindh: The dengue virus has once again wreaked havoc in Pakistan's Sindh province. According to the latest news, three more lives have been lost, taking the total death toll to 36. Among them are two women. A 50-year-old man and an 80-year-old elderly woman died in Pakistan's Hyderabad, while a 55-year-old woman died in Karachi. Health department figures indicate that the disease is spreading rapidly. In the last 24 hours, 180 new dengue patients have been found. Of these, 113 patients are admitted to government hospitals and 57 to private clinics. A total of 241 patients are undergoing treatment in Sindh. The Karachi division has reported 44 hospital admissions, Hyderabad 35, and other districts 34 patients. These figures are causing concern as the mosquito menace is not subsiding.