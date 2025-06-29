scriptDenmark to Legally Protect Faces and Voices Against AI Deepfakes | Latest News | Patrika News
World

Denmark to Legally Protect Faces and Voices Against AI Deepfakes

Denmark, a European nation, is preparing to curb AI deepfakes. Amendments are being made to copyright laws to grant individuals legal rights over their ‘face and voice’. Read the full story.

Jun 29, 2025 / 01:33 pm

Patrika Desk

Cyber ​​fraud

AI Generated Image

The Danish government has announced a landmark change to its copyright law to control AI-generated deepfake content. This law will grant individuals explicit legal rights over their identity, encompassing their face, body, and voice. The government claims this will be the first law of its kind in Europe.
Culture Minister Jacob Engel-Schmidt stated, “No one can be thrown into a digital copy machine and used for another purpose. Everyone has a right to their face and voice.” The draft law will be presented for consideration before the summer holidays and will be brought before parliament in the autumn session. It has already received the support of 90% of parliamentarians. Denmark will now appeal to other countries to take similar steps during its EU presidency. He stated that this law could serve as an example for other European countries.

Unauthorised Digital Copies Now a Crime

He stated that the new proposal will classify digital copies that mimic someone’s image or voice without their consent as a crime. This will also include AI-generated copies of artists’ performances. If such material is shared, the individual will be able to demand its removal and will be entitled to compensation. The government has also clarified that creative uses such as satire and parody will be exempt. Schmidt warned that if digital platforms do not comply with this law, they will face heavy fines and the matter could go to the European Commission.

What is Deepfake Content?

Deepfake content is fake photos, videos, or voices created using AI. It all looks real. For example, changing a person’s face or voice to make them appear to say something they never actually said.

