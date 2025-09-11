Denver School Shooting Leaves Three Students Critically Injured

A shooting at Evergreen High School, located in a suburban area of Denver, America, on Wednesday afternoon, sent shockwaves through the community. Three teenagers, including the suspected shooter, who is believed to be a student at the school, were critically injured in the incident. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman, Jackie Kelly, stated that the shooting occurred around 12:30 pm, following which the school was placed on lockdown.
According to local media and the Sheriff’s office, two students were shot, and the third injured individual is the suspected shooter, who subsequently shot himself. All injured parties were transported to St. Anthony Hospital in Lakewood, Colorado, where they remain in critical condition. Hospital CEO, Kevin Kullinan, confirmed that all three teenagers sustained gunshot wounds.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported that no shots were fired by any law enforcement officers in response. However, it remains unclear whether the shooting occurred inside or outside the school. Investigators believe there is no longer any threat, and the school has been fully evacuated.
The suspected shooter, a student at the school, fired upon two other students before turning the gun on himself. The shooter's identity and the motive behind the shooting remain undisclosed. Police and investigative agencies are conducting a thorough investigation into the matter.
Evergreen High School, with over 900 students, is located approximately one mile from the town centre of Evergreen. The town, with a population of around 9,300, is surrounded by wilderness areas. Following the incident, students present at the school were directed to Bergen Meadow Elementary School to reunite with their parents. Sheriff spokeswoman Jackie Kelly stated, “It was a terrifying situation, unimaginable. Parents and children were very scared.”