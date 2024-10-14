Discovery of Columbus’s Bones 500 Years Later

New Technology Made it Possible Forensic scientist Miguel Lorente, who led the research, said that it was possible to confirm that the bones belong to Christopher Columbus through new technology. The study of relatives’ bones made it easy to identify Columbus’s bones. The relatives’ bones were found to be much larger than the bones found in Columbus’s grave.

Clue from Son and Brother’s Bones Miguel Lorente and historian Marcel Castro opened the tomb in 2003, where bones were previously found. At that time, DNA technology was not advanced enough to analyze the small amount of genetic material found. Therefore, researchers studied the bones of Columbus’s son Diego and brother Bartholomew, who were also buried in the Seville Cathedral.