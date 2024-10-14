scriptDiscovery of Columbus’s Bones 500 Years Later | Latest News | Patrika News
Discovery of Columbus’s Bones 500 Years Later

After 500 years, the secret of the old kingdom has been revealed. Christopher Columbus’s bones have been discovered through DNA testing. The 20-year-long research has revealed that he was buried in the Seville Cathedral in Spain.

New DelhiOct 14, 2024 / 11:49 am

A major discovery has been made about Christopher Columbus, the discoverer of North America. The DNA test of 500-year-old human bones found in the Seville Cathedral in Spain has revealed that they belong to Christopher Columbus. This discovery has also revealed where Columbus was buried after 20 years of research. Experts have been matching DNA samples with Columbus’s descendants for two decades. Columbus died in 1506, and some people believed he was buried in the Dominican Republic. This claim led to a search for his actual remains.

New Technology Made it Possible

Forensic scientist Miguel Lorente, who led the research, said that it was possible to confirm that the bones belong to Christopher Columbus through new technology. The study of relatives’ bones made it easy to identify Columbus’s bones. The relatives’ bones were found to be much larger than the bones found in Columbus’s grave.

Clue from Son and Brother’s Bones

Miguel Lorente and historian Marcel Castro opened the tomb in 2003, where bones were previously found. At that time, DNA technology was not advanced enough to analyze the small amount of genetic material found. Therefore, researchers studied the bones of Columbus’s son Diego and brother Bartholomew, who were also buried in the Seville Cathedral.

Famous for Sea Voyages

Christopher Columbus (1451-1506) was an Italian explorer. He is known for his sea voyages. He set out to find a direct sea route from Europe to Asia. His team sailed with three ships in 1492. Instead of reaching Asia, they discovered North America, which was unknown to the rest of the world at that time.

