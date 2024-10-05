Israel will attack Iran’s nuclear sites! Trump gives ‘order’

scriptIsrael will attack Iran’s nuclear sites! Trump gives ‘order’ | Latest News | Patrika News
Iran Israel War: Former US President and current presidential candidate Donald Trump has given a warning to Israel, after which it is being said that Israel will soon attack Iran’s nuclear sites.

The tension between Iran and Israel has reached its peak. The brutal war between these two countries is just one step away, which will be decided by the first attack from either side. Meanwhile, it is being said that Israel will launch a major attack on Iran despite warnings. Israel is going to attack Iran’s nuclear sites. If this attack happens, no one can stop the brutal war between these two countries.

Donald Trump gives warning

Former US President and current presidential candidate Donald Trump has given a warning or ‘order’ to Israel. He has openly said to Israel that it should attack Iran’s nuclear sites first, and then worry about the rest. Trump said that the biggest risk at this time is nuclear weapons, and in this critical situation, an attack should be launched on them.

What is Israel’s plan…

Trump said that Biden should have said that Israel should attack Iran’s nuclear sites first, and then worry about the rest. Trump said that if Israel is going to attack Iran’s nuclear sites, he will find out what Israel’s plan is for this attack.
Last Wednesday, the media asked US President Joe Biden about his support for attacks on Iran’s nuclear sites in response to the attack on Israel. Biden replied that he would not answer this question now. It is worth noting that Israel has launched a counter-attack in response to almost 200 Iranian missiles, and Biden has expressed his opposition to such attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities.

‘Attack in proportion’

He said that he would discuss with Israel what it is going to do now. All G-7 countries agree that Israel should respond to this attack, but the response should be in proportion to the damage caused by Iran to Israel. In other words, Israel should cause the same amount of damage to Iran as Iran has caused to Israel.

