Israel will attack Iran’s nuclear sites! Trump gives ‘order’

Donald Trump gives warning Former US President and current presidential candidate Donald Trump has given a warning or ‘order’ to Israel. He has openly said to Israel that it should attack Iran’s nuclear sites first, and then worry about the rest. Trump said that the biggest risk at this time is nuclear weapons, and in this critical situation, an attack should be launched on them.

What is Israel’s plan… Trump said that Biden should have said that Israel should attack Iran’s nuclear sites first, and then worry about the rest. Trump said that if Israel is going to attack Iran’s nuclear sites, he will find out what Israel’s plan is for this attack.

Last Wednesday, the media asked US President Joe Biden about his support for attacks on Iran’s nuclear sites in response to the attack on Israel. Biden replied that he would not answer this question now. It is worth noting that Israel has launched a counter-attack in response to almost 200 Iranian missiles, and Biden has expressed his opposition to such attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities.