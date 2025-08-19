Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

World

Doval and Yi Hold Meeting in New Delhi

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at Hyderabad House today.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 19, 2025

Doval with Yi
Doval and Yi (Image: Video Screen Shot)

China's Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, is currently on a two-day visit to India. On Monday, he met with Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar at Hyderabad House in Delhi. A bilateral meeting was held between the two, during which both sides affirmed their commitment to working together, emphasizing mutual respect, mutual sensitivity, and mutual benefit as guiding principles to navigate challenging times.

Meeting Between NSA Ajit Doval and China's Foreign Minister

Today, Tuesday, 19 August, the Chinese Foreign Minister met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's National Security Advisor (NSA), Ajit Doval. The meeting took place at Hyderabad House, where a discussion on India-China bilateral relations was held, involving members from both countries' delegations.

Successful Talks Expected

Doval stated, “I'm very hopeful that, like the last one, this 24th Special Representative Level Talks will be equally successful. Our Prime Minister will be visiting for the SCO Summit shortly and therefore I think these Special Representative Level Talks are of particular importance.”

Meeting with PM Modi Scheduled for Evening

Chinese Foreign Minister Yi is also scheduled to meet with PM Modi this evening. Yi is expected to meet PM Modi at approximately 5:30 PM at his residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.

Published on:

19 Aug 2025 05:31 pm

English News / World / Doval and Yi Hold Meeting in New Delhi
Patrika Site Logo

