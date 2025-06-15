Dubai Marina Pinnacle Fire: 3820 Evacuated from 67-Storey Building

No Casualties The fire started early Saturday morning, quickly engulfing a large section of the building. Residents of the 764-apartment building were asleep when the fire broke out. Dubai Civil Defence’s specialist firefighting and rescue units immediately responded. Residents, including pets, were safely evacuated using stairs and lifts. Authorities have confirmed that there were no casualties or injuries.

Fire Brought Under Control in Six Hours The Dubai Civil Defence team worked tirelessly for six hours to bring the fire under control. The intensity of the flames posed a risk to nearby buildings, but the situation was contained in time. This building is located near The Torch Tower, which experienced fires in 2015 and 2017.

Viral Videos on Social Media Videos and news of the incident are rapidly circulating on the social media platform X. People are praising the Dubai Civil Defence for conducting such a large-scale rescue operation without any loss of life.