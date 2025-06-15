scriptDubai Marina Pinnacle Fire: 3820 Evacuated from 67-Storey Building | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
World

Dubai Marina Pinnacle Fire: 3820 Evacuated from 67-Storey Building

A massive fire broke out in the 67-storey Marina Pinnacle residential building in Dubai. Dubai Civil Defence safely evacuated 3820 residents.

Jun 15, 2025 / 10:13 am

Patrika Desk

Fire in Dubai’s building (Video Screenshot)

A massive fire broke out in the Marina Pinnacle (also known as Tiger Tower), a 67-storey residential skyscraper in Dubai Marina, in the early hours of Saturday. The incident caused widespread panic, but the swift action and efficiency of the Dubai Civil Defence ensured the safe evacuation of all 3820 residents. Videos of the incident, showing raging flames and the frantic rescue operation, have gone viral on social media.

No Casualties

The fire started early Saturday morning, quickly engulfing a large section of the building. Residents of the 764-apartment building were asleep when the fire broke out. Dubai Civil Defence’s specialist firefighting and rescue units immediately responded. Residents, including pets, were safely evacuated using stairs and lifts. Authorities have confirmed that there were no casualties or injuries.

Fire Brought Under Control in Six Hours

The Dubai Civil Defence team worked tirelessly for six hours to bring the fire under control. The intensity of the flames posed a risk to nearby buildings, but the situation was contained in time. This building is located near The Torch Tower, which experienced fires in 2015 and 2017.

Viral Videos on Social Media

Videos and news of the incident are rapidly circulating on the social media platform X. People are praising the Dubai Civil Defence for conducting such a large-scale rescue operation without any loss of life.

Cause of the Fire

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined. Some residents reported that the building’s alarm system malfunctioned, resulting in a delay in initial warnings. The Dubai administration has launched an investigation into the matter.

News / World / Dubai Marina Pinnacle Fire: 3820 Evacuated from 67-Storey Building

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

78 Dead, 320 Injured in Israeli Airstrikes on Iran

Gulf

78 Dead, 320 Injured in Israeli Airstrikes on Iran

17 hours ago

NEET UG 2025 Results Released: Check Now

Education News

NEET UG 2025 Results Released: Check Now

14 hours ago

UP Rain: Good news for UP amid scorching heat; rain likely in 33 districts

Moradabad

UP Rain: Good news for UP amid scorching heat; rain likely in 33 districts

17 hours ago

Sanjay Kapur's Body Repatriation Delayed

Bollywood

Sanjay Kapur's Body Repatriation Delayed

20 hours ago

Latest World

Israeli Airstrike Kills Iranian Air Force Commander Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh

Gulf

Israeli Airstrike Kills Iranian Air Force Commander Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh

13 hours ago

New Date Set for Space Flight: Group Captain Shukla to Launch on June 19th

World

New Date Set for Space Flight: Group Captain Shukla to Launch on June 19th

13 hours ago

78 Dead, 320 Injured in Israeli Airstrikes on Iran

Gulf

78 Dead, 320 Injured in Israeli Airstrikes on Iran

17 hours ago

Israel Strikes Iranian Nuclear Site, Iran Issues Global Threat

World

Israel Strikes Iranian Nuclear Site, Iran Issues Global Threat

20 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.