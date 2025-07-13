13 July 2025,

Sunday

World

Dubai Police Detain Bigg Boss 16 Fame Abdu Rozik

Tajikistani influencer Abdu Rozik was detained at Dubai airport on Saturday on charges of theft.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 13, 2025

Abdu Rozik
Abdu Rozik (Photo- ANI )

Singer and influencer Abdu Rozik, who rose to fame in India through Bigg Boss season 16, was detained at Dubai International Airport on charges of theft. His management company released a statement confirming the incident. While initial reports suggested Rozik had been arrested by Dubai police, his management team later clarified to the Dubai news portal ‘Khaleej Times’ that he had only been detained, not arrested. He was subsequently released after questioning.

Authorities Release No Statement

According to reports, Rozik arrived at Dubai airport around 5 pm on Saturday from Montenegro, where he was detained by authorities. However, no official statement has been released regarding the matter, nor has any complaint against Rozik been made public.

Team's Statement

Rozik's team stated that he is still scheduled to attend an awards ceremony in Dubai today. They further asserted that reports of his arrest were entirely false, damaging his reputation, and that they would be taking legal action against those responsible. They added that they would provide a detailed explanation of the incident once they have gathered all the information, ensuring Rozik's fans are fully informed. They stated: "We have much to say on this issue."

Who is Abdu Rozik?

Rozik is a 21-year-old artist from Tajikistan. Due to a childhood illness, he has a small stature. He has been responsible for his family's well-being since childhood, singing on the streets to support them and facing considerable hardship. A video of him speaking in his distinctive style went viral on social media, launching him to fame. Through hard work and determination, Rozik has built a successful career and now owns considerable assets in Dubai. He has met many major international celebrities and is reportedly close to Bollywood star Salman Khan. He appeared on Salman Khan's show, Bigg Boss season 16, in 2022, significantly increasing his recognition among Indian audiences.

