Heavy gunfire outside Venezuelan presidential palace; drones spotted in the sky

Attack on Venezuela (Photo: IANS)
Heavy gunfire was heard near the presidential palace in Caracas, the capital of Venezuela, on Monday night. Sounds of explosions were also heard in Caracas. Drones were also seen in the sky. This caused panic in the entire area.
It is being reported that security forces spotted some unidentified drones flying over the presidential palace. Following this, they opened indiscriminate fire. Meanwhile, the electricity was cut off in several areas during the firing. Venezuelan authorities stated that the situation is under control, but tension persists in the country. Vice President Delcy Rodríguez has taken the oath as interim president.
It is noteworthy that on Saturday, November 3, US Delta Forces arrested Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores while they were sleeping at a military base in Caracas. The US has accused Nicolás of running a narco-cartel.
Following his arrest in Venezuela by US soldiers, Nicolás Maduro was presented in a federal court in New York on Monday. Maduro faces serious charges of narco-terrorism, related to drug trafficking.
Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were brought to court from the notorious Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC), a federal detention facility, under heavy security. Both were flown to Manhattan by helicopter and then escorted to the court amidst a heavy police presence.
The federal court announced that their initial hearing would take place at 12 PM before Judge Alvin Hellerstein. David Wickstrom, a court-appointed lawyer, will represent them during this hearing, although they may hire private counsel later.
