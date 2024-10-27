script“Dubai’s Amazing Museum, You’ll Be Amazed by These Things Here” | Latest News | Patrika News
“Dubai’s Amazing Museum, You’ll Be Amazed by These Things Here”

“Museum of the Future: Dubai’s Museum of the Future (MOTF) presents a glimpse of life in 2071, featuring cutting-edge technology and exhibitions. The main attraction, Ameca, is a human-like robot that can converse.”

Good news for those who love to explore and see interesting things! This robot, with a human-like face, is the main attraction at Dubai’s Museum of the Future (MOTF). This museum is an architectural wonder, standing 77 feet tall, and was inaugurated in February 2022. It has now become one of Dubai’s top tourist attractions. There are also attractive robotics here. Over a million visitors from 163 countries have seen it. This museum is an interactive gateway to the possibilities of the future, inspiring visitors to explore new directions through science and technology.

The World’s Most Advanced Human-Like Robot

The main attraction at this place is Ameca – the world’s most advanced human-like robot, representing the cutting edge of human-robotics technology. Although it doesn’t have full conversational capabilities, Ameca is capable of communication, is humorous, and can almost hold meaningful conversations. This human-faced robot stands out among other wonders at Dubai’s MOTF. It’s a spectacular sight, distinct from Dubai’s many tall buildings. The entire structure spans 30,000 square meters and serves as a pioneering marvel. A particularly impressive feature is the Arabic calligraphy adorning its exterior, which includes quotes from Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai, and symbolizes the journey to the future.

A Unique Museum Focused on the Future

Unlike most museums that celebrate history, this extraordinary museum is focused on the future. Majed Al Mansoori, the Deputy Executive Director of MOTF, explains that the museum’s purpose is to serve as a gateway to the world of possibilities. He further explains that it acts as an interactive gateway for visitors to explore the future and provides an immersive experience through various technologies, discussions, and exhibitions, inspiring visitors to shape their future and create the future they desire.

Massive Space Station

Exploring this museum provides an opportunity to delve deeper into perspectives. Imagine a potential future habitat for humanity. Here, visitors can learn what life would be like on a massive space station in 2071. Another notable feature is The Heal Institute, a future-oriented institution working to repair environmental damage caused by climate change using advanced technologies. Families with children can explore the ‘Future Heroes’ area, a specially designed exhibition that engages young visitors in a game-based setting. Mansoori says, “We see this museum as a comprehensive laboratory to imagine future cities, just like Dubai.”

