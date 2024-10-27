“Dubai’s Amazing Museum, You’ll Be Amazed by These Things Here”

The World’s Most Advanced Human-Like Robot The main attraction at this place is Ameca – the world’s most advanced human-like robot, representing the cutting edge of human-robotics technology. Although it doesn’t have full conversational capabilities, Ameca is capable of communication, is humorous, and can almost hold meaningful conversations. This human-faced robot stands out among other wonders at Dubai’s MOTF. It’s a spectacular sight, distinct from Dubai’s many tall buildings. The entire structure spans 30,000 square meters and serves as a pioneering marvel. A particularly impressive feature is the Arabic calligraphy adorning its exterior, which includes quotes from Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai, and symbolizes the journey to the future.

A Unique Museum Focused on the Future Unlike most museums that celebrate history, this extraordinary museum is focused on the future. Majed Al Mansoori, the Deputy Executive Director of MOTF, explains that the museum’s purpose is to serve as a gateway to the world of possibilities. He further explains that it acts as an interactive gateway for visitors to explore the future and provides an immersive experience through various technologies, discussions, and exhibitions, inspiring visitors to shape their future and create the future they desire.