EAM Jaishankar congratulates PM on receiving ‘Dominica Award of Honour’

The External Affairs Minister noted that the award recognises, “PM’s statesmanship, especially support to Dominica during the Covid-19 pandemic.” He observed, “The award reinforces PM @narendramodi’s leadership in being a true partner and voice of the Global South.”

View the post on X. After being conferred with the award, Prime Minister Modi expressed his heartfelt gratitude. He said, “This honour is not only mine, but also of the 1.4 billion people of India, their efforts, their values, their traditions.”

He thanked President Sylvanie Burton of Dominica for her special gesture to come to Guyana and confer the award on him. “India and Dominica are role models for the world in the field of women empowerment. Both countries have women presidents. You both are a source of inspiration for women across the world,” PM remarked while receiving the award.

PM Modi said, “India and Dominica have longstanding historic and cultural relations. In the 19th century, many Indians made Dominica their home. The cornerstone laid down by them lays the strong groundwork for our friendship. Inspired by their actions, we want to support Dominica’s development and capacity building actively.”

PM Modi also highlighted, “It has been a great source of satisfaction for India that during the time of the COVID pandemic, we were able to help the people of Dominica. Dominica is our valuable partner in the CARICOM region, and in the upcoming times, we are committed to taking our relationship to greater heights. After being conferred with this award, our responsibility becomes even more.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also conferred with the highest national award of Guyana, ‘The Order of Excellence,’ during his visit to the nation on the final leg of his three-nation tour. The award was presented to him by Guyanese President Mohamed Irfaan Ali. ‘The Order of Excellence’ was awarded to PM Modi for his exceptional service to the global community, statesmanship, and contribution to deepening the India-Guyana ties.

(ANI)