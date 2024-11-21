scriptEAM Jaishankar congratulates PM on receiving ‘Dominica Award of Honour’ | Latest News | Patrika News
world

EAM Jaishankar congratulates PM on receiving ‘Dominica Award of Honour’

The External Affairs Minister noted that the award recognises, “PM’s statesmanship, especially support to Dominica during the Covid-19 pandemic.”

New DelhiNov 21, 2024 / 12:57 pm

Patrika Desk

Photo shared by EAM Jaishankar

Photo shared by EAM Jaishankar

Georgetown: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on being conferred with the ‘Dominica Award of Honour’, the highest national award of Dominica, during his state visit to Guyana.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, “Congratulate PM @narendramodi on being conferred with Dominica’s highest National Award – ‘Dominica Award of Honour’.”
The External Affairs Minister noted that the award recognises, “PM’s statesmanship, especially support to Dominica during the Covid-19 pandemic.”

He observed, “The award reinforces PM @narendramodi’s leadership in being a true partner and voice of the Global South.”
View the post on X.

After being conferred with the award, Prime Minister Modi expressed his heartfelt gratitude.

He said, “This honour is not only mine, but also of the 1.4 billion people of India, their efforts, their values, their traditions.”
He thanked President Sylvanie Burton of Dominica for her special gesture to come to Guyana and confer the award on him.

“India and Dominica are role models for the world in the field of women empowerment. Both countries have women presidents. You both are a source of inspiration for women across the world,” PM remarked while receiving the award.
PM Modi said, “India and Dominica have longstanding historic and cultural relations. In the 19th century, many Indians made Dominica their home. The cornerstone laid down by them lays the strong groundwork for our friendship. Inspired by their actions, we want to support Dominica’s development and capacity building actively.”
PM Modi also highlighted, “It has been a great source of satisfaction for India that during the time of the COVID pandemic, we were able to help the people of Dominica. Dominica is our valuable partner in the CARICOM region, and in the upcoming times, we are committed to taking our relationship to greater heights. After being conferred with this award, our responsibility becomes even more.”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also conferred with the highest national award of Guyana, ‘The Order of Excellence,’ during his visit to the nation on the final leg of his three-nation tour. The award was presented to him by Guyanese President Mohamed Irfaan Ali. ‘The Order of Excellence’ was awarded to PM Modi for his exceptional service to the global community, statesmanship, and contribution to deepening the India-Guyana ties.
(ANI)

News / world / EAM Jaishankar congratulates PM on receiving ‘Dominica Award of Honour’

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

EAM Jaishankar congratulates PM on receiving ‘Dominica Award of Honour’

world

EAM Jaishankar congratulates PM on receiving ‘Dominica Award of Honour’

in 5 hours

Congress calls for JPC into Adani group transactions after US prosecutors charge Gautam Adani in bribery case

National News

Congress calls for JPC into Adani group transactions after US prosecutors charge Gautam Adani in bribery case

in 4 hours

Toxic pollution grips Rajasthan as AQI tops 300; key activities halt in 5 NCR-linked districts

Special

Toxic pollution grips Rajasthan as AQI tops 300; key activities halt in 5 NCR-linked districts

in 59 minutes

Rajasthan road accident: Scooty riders flung 35 feet after pickup collision, all three dead

Special

Rajasthan road accident: Scooty riders flung 35 feet after pickup collision, all three dead

in 1 hour

Jharkhand Election 2024

Jharkhand में NDA की हुई जीत तो कौन बनेगा CM? Exit Poll के बाद बाबूलाल मरांडी का बड़ा बयान

राष्ट्रीय

Jharkhand में NDA की हुई जीत तो कौन बनेगा CM? Exit Poll के बाद बाबूलाल मरांडी का बड़ा बयान

in 5 hours

Jharkhand Exit Poll: इस एग्जिट पोल से हेमंत सोरेन हुए खुश, BJP की नहीं INDIA गठबंधन की बन रही सरकार

राष्ट्रीय

Jharkhand Exit Poll: इस एग्जिट पोल से हेमंत सोरेन हुए खुश, BJP की नहीं INDIA गठबंधन की बन रही सरकार

11 hours ago

Jharkhand Election Exit Poll: एग्जिट पोल पर नेताओं ने दी अपनी प्रतिक्रिया, जानिए किसने क्या कहा

राष्ट्रीय

Jharkhand Election Exit Poll: एग्जिट पोल पर नेताओं ने दी अपनी प्रतिक्रिया, जानिए किसने क्या कहा

12 hours ago

Jharkhand Election Exit Poll: झारखंड में तस्वीर में हुई साफ, जानें एक्जिट पोल में किसकी बन रही है सरकार

राष्ट्रीय

Jharkhand Election Exit Poll: झारखंड में तस्वीर में हुई साफ, जानें एक्जिट पोल में किसकी बन रही है सरकार

13 hours ago

Jharkhand Election Voting: JMM ने बाबूलाल मरांडी पर लगाए आचार संहिता उल्लंघन के आरोप, EC को भेजे फोटो

राष्ट्रीय

Jharkhand Election Voting: JMM ने बाबूलाल मरांडी पर लगाए आचार संहिता उल्लंघन के आरोप, EC को भेजे फोटो

15 hours ago

Maharashtra Election 2024

‘Exit Poll फ्रॉड है, 160 सीटें जीतकर सरकार हम ही बनाएंगे’, संजय राउत का बड़ा दावा

मुंबई

‘Exit Poll फ्रॉड है, 160 सीटें जीतकर सरकार हम ही बनाएंगे’, संजय राउत का बड़ा दावा

in 5 hours

महाराष्ट्र में चुनाव परिणाम से पहले सीएम को लेकर तनातनी, कांग्रेस-शिवसेना यूबीटी नेता आमने-सामने

मुंबई

महाराष्ट्र में चुनाव परिणाम से पहले सीएम को लेकर तनातनी, कांग्रेस-शिवसेना यूबीटी नेता आमने-सामने

in 5 hours

Exit Poll: महाराष्ट्र और झारखंड में मतदाता बंटे तो किसके कटेंगे वोट? पढ़ें, स्पेशल रिपोर्ट

राष्ट्रीय

Exit Poll: महाराष्ट्र और झारखंड में मतदाता बंटे तो किसके कटेंगे वोट? पढ़ें, स्पेशल रिपोर्ट

in 3 hours

Maharashtra Exit Poll: एग्जिट पोल पर नेताओं ने दी प्रतिक्रिया, जानें किसने क्या कहा

राष्ट्रीय

Maharashtra Exit Poll: एग्जिट पोल पर नेताओं ने दी प्रतिक्रिया, जानें किसने क्या कहा

11 hours ago

Maharashtra Election: मतदान केंद्र पर उम्मीदवार को आया हार्ट अटैक, अस्पताल पहुंचने से पहले मौत

मुंबई

Maharashtra Election: मतदान केंद्र पर उम्मीदवार को आया हार्ट अटैक, अस्पताल पहुंचने से पहले मौत

11 hours ago

Latest world

Sunita Williams: NASA sends food to astronaut losing strength—what is she eating?

world

Sunita Williams: NASA sends food to astronaut losing strength—what is she eating?

16 hours ago

The Place Where Gravity Defies Logic: People Sit on Chairs Balanced on Walls

world

The Place Where Gravity Defies Logic: People Sit on Chairs Balanced on Walls

18 hours ago

Sudan: Army and Paramilitary Forces Engage in Fierce Battle, 150 RSF Fighters Killed

Miscellenous World

Sudan: Army and Paramilitary Forces Engage in Fierce Battle, 150 RSF Fighters Killed

3 days ago

N Korea tests ‘suicide drones,’ Kim Jong Un orders mass production

world

N Korea tests ‘suicide drones,’ Kim Jong Un orders mass production

6 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.