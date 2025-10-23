Earth Now Has Two 'Moons'? NASA's New Discovery

Many are calling it Earth's second moon. However, it is not a real moon and is therefore being referred to as a 'quasi-moon'. A 'quasi-moon' refers to celestial bodies that orbit the Sun while remaining close to Earth, making them appear like satellites. 2025 PN7 is loosely bound by Earth's gravity, but it is not its natural satellite. As it orbits the Sun, it appears to trace a figure-of-eight path in the sky.