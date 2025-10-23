Earth Now Has Two 'Moons'? NASA's New Discovery

2025 PN7 (Photo - NASA)
NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) is the world's largest space research organisation. NASA is often engaged in new discoveries related to space. Recently, NASA has made another new discovery. NASA has recently confirmed the discovery of a small asteroid, named 2025 PN7. It was found by scientists at the University of Hawaii earlier this year during a routine telescope survey, which NASA then investigated further.
Many are calling it Earth's second moon. However, it is not a real moon and is therefore being referred to as a 'quasi-moon'. A 'quasi-moon' refers to celestial bodies that orbit the Sun while remaining close to Earth, making them appear like satellites. 2025 PN7 is loosely bound by Earth's gravity, but it is not its natural satellite. As it orbits the Sun, it appears to trace a figure-of-eight path in the sky.
The size of 2025 PN7 is very small. It is approximately 18 to 36 metres wide. Compared to Earth's actual moon, which has a diameter of about 3,474 kilometres, 2025 PN7 is very small.
NASA scientists estimate that if 2025 PN7's orbit in space remains stable, it will stay close to Earth until 2083. In terms of distance from Earth, 2025 PN7 is in the range of approximately 4 million to 17 million kilometres away from Earth. After 2083, this 'quasi-moon' will move away from the Sun's gravitational pull and float in open space. In this sense, this asteroid is a temporary companion for Earth.
