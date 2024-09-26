scriptEarthquake: 5.8 magnitude devastating earthquake, 3 massive shocks in 2 days | Latest News | Patrika News
Earthquake: 5.8 magnitude devastating earthquake, 3 massive shocks in 2 days

Earthquake: Continuous big earthquakes have taken away people’s sleep for 2 days. Not only that, but small magnitude shocks are still coming.

Sep 26, 2024 / 03:14 am

The world, not just India, is in fear due to continuous earthquakes. On the other hand, Japanese scientists have also issued an alert for a 9-magnitude earthquake, which has increased the concern even more. Meanwhile, Chile has experienced continuous earthquakes for two days. The first earthquake occurred on September 22 at midnight, with a magnitude of 6 on the Richter scale. Then, on Monday, September 23, another massive earthquake of 5.8 magnitude hit.

Center 38 km deep

According to a report by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the earthquake occurred in Coquimbo, Chile, with a magnitude of 5.8. The center of the earthquake was 38 kilometers deep into the earth.

Three shocks in two days

On September 22, a 6.0-magnitude earthquake hit Chile. Then, at midnight on September 23, a 5.8-magnitude shock hit. After that, at 8:06 am on September 23, a third shock of 5.4 magnitude hit. As a result, the people of Chile have been terrified by three massive shocks in two days.

