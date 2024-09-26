Earthquake: 5.8 magnitude devastating earthquake, 3 massive shocks in 2 days

Center 38 km deep According to a report by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the earthquake occurred in Coquimbo, Chile, with a magnitude of 5.8. The center of the earthquake was 38 kilometers deep into the earth.

Three shocks in two days On September 22, a 6.0-magnitude earthquake hit Chile. Then, at midnight on September 23, a 5.8-magnitude shock hit. After that, at 8:06 am on September 23, a third shock of 5.4 magnitude hit. As a result, the people of Chile have been terrified by three massive shocks in two days.