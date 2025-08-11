11 August 2025,

Monday

Ecuador Nightclub Shooting Leaves Eight Dead, Three Injured

Eight people were killed in a shooting outside a nightclub in Ecuador.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 11, 2025

Crime scene
Gunfire (Image: Patrika)

Crime is on the rise in Ecuador. Criminal activities are frequently reported across the country. Another such incident has come to light. A shooting outside a nightclub in Santa Lucia, Guayas province, Ecuador, early Sunday morning caused widespread panic. The sudden gunfire led to screams and people fleeing for their lives.

Unknown Attackers Carry Out Assault

According to local police, unknown attackers carried out the assault. The attackers arrived in two cars and on motorcycles and opened indiscriminate fire on people outside the nightclub.

Eight Killed

Eight people died in the shooting outside the nightclub in Santa Lucia, Guayas province, Ecuador. Seven died at the scene, and one other succumbed to their injuries at the hospital.

Three Injured

Three people were also injured in the shooting. The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital and are receiving treatment.

Police Launch Investigation

Local police have launched an investigation into the incident. 800 cartridge casings were recovered from the scene. A gang is suspected to be behind the attack. It is noteworthy that gang violence has significantly increased in Ecuador in recent years.

