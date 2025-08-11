Ecuador Nightclub Shooting Leaves Eight Dead, Three Injured

Crime is on the rise in Ecuador. Criminal activities are frequently reported across the country. Another such incident has come to light. A shooting outside a nightclub in Santa Lucia, Guayas province, Ecuador, early Sunday morning caused widespread panic. The sudden gunfire led to screams and people fleeing for their lives.
According to local police, unknown attackers carried out the assault. The attackers arrived in two cars and on motorcycles and opened indiscriminate fire on people outside the nightclub.
Eight people died in the shooting outside the nightclub in Santa Lucia, Guayas province, Ecuador. Seven died at the scene, and one other succumbed to their injuries at the hospital.
Three people were also injured in the shooting. The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital and are receiving treatment.
Local police have launched an investigation into the incident. 800 cartridge casings were recovered from the scene. A gang is suspected to be behind the attack. It is noteworthy that gang violence has significantly increased in Ecuador in recent years.