Eight Indian Nationals, Including NIA Wanted Criminal, Arrested in US

Eight individuals of Indian origin, including one wanted by India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA), have been arrested in the United States. Authorities confirmed on Sunday that the arrests were made in connection with a kidnapping and torture ring. Among those apprehended is Navjot Singh Batala, a known gangster from Punjab with alleged links to the banned terrorist organisation, Babbar Khalsa International. The NIA has filed a case against Batala for alleged involvement in terrorist activities.