Eight Indian Nationals, Including NIA Wanted Criminal, Arrested in US

Eight individuals of Indian origin, including one wanted by India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA), have been arrested in the United States. Authorities confirmed on Sunday that the arrests were made in connection with a kidnapping and torture ring. Among those apprehended is Navjot Singh Batala, a known gangster from Punjab with alleged links to the banned terrorist organisation, Babbar Khalsa International. The NIA has filed a case against Batala for alleged involvement in terrorist activities.
According to a statement from the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office in California, multiple law enforcement teams, including FBI SWAT, Stockton Police Department SWAT, and the local Sheriff’s Office, conducted simultaneous searches at five locations on July 11th as part of an investigation. During the raids, authorities recovered five handguns, one of which was a fully automatic Glock, an assault rifle, a large quantity of ammunition, high-capacity magazines, and over $15,000 in cash.
The arrested suspects have been identified as Dilpreet Singh, Arshpreet Singh, Amritpal Singh, Vishal, Pavittar Singh, Gurtaj Singh, Manpreet Randhawa, and Sarabjit Singh. According to Indian intelligence agencies, all are part of a large gangster-terrorist network and face serious criminal charges, including kidnapping, torture, conspiracy, false imprisonment, witness intimidation, and multiple weapons violations. These violations include possession of machine guns, illegal assault weapons, manufacturing high-capacity magazines, and possession of unregistered firearms.
Sources indicate that all eight suspects entered the US illegally and are alleged to have been involved in criminal activities in both the US and India. The arrests were made under the FBI’s Operation Summer Heat, a nationwide initiative aimed at apprehending violent criminals and gang members.