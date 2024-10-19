scriptElon Musk’s Company Set to Bring Internet to India: No Wires or Towers Needed | Elon Musk&#39;s Company Set to Bring Internet to India: No Wires or Towers Needed. | Latest News | Patrika News
Elon Musk’s Company Set to Bring Internet to India: No Wires or Towers Needed

Starlink Internet: The process of allocating satellite spectrum by the government has accelerated for the internet services that Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk will provide in India through Starlink.

Elon Musk’s Starlink service is now set to join Jio, Airtel, and VI in India, with the government kickstarting the process. After facing regulatory challenges for some time, Musk’s long-held ambition to provide internet services in India is finally coming to fruition. With these hurdles now cleared, Starlink’s internet will soon be available in both rural and urban areas across the country.

How will India benefit from Starlink Internet

It’s difficult to say how beneficial Elon Musk’s Starlink internet service will be in India, but the way it will reach Indian households is a significant indication of its potential. The consequences of this internet service will be far-reaching. Starlink’s internet will not require towers or cables. Its service will be provided through a kit that includes a Wi-Fi router, cables, and a small dish. This kit will be installed on the roof of the house, and the dish will directly connect to the Starlink satellite signal, providing internet services.
How beneficial will it be for India

Starlink users typically experience download speeds between 25 Mbps to 220 Mbps, with most users experiencing speeds above 100 Mbps. The upload speed is usually between 5 Mbps to 20 Mbps. This technology will be beneficial for customers living in remote areas where traditional internet infrastructure like towers or optical fibre cannot reach.

