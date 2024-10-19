Elon Musk’s Company Set to Bring Internet to India: No Wires or Towers Needed

How will India benefit from Starlink Internet It’s difficult to say how beneficial Elon Musk’s Starlink internet service will be in India, but the way it will reach Indian households is a significant indication of its potential. The consequences of this internet service will be far-reaching. Starlink’s internet will not require towers or cables. Its service will be provided through a kit that includes a Wi-Fi router, cables, and a small dish. This kit will be installed on the roof of the house, and the dish will directly connect to the Starlink satellite signal, providing internet services.

