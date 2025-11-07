Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Bihar Election 2025

Weather

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

World

Elon Musk's Salary to Reach $1 Trillion, Three Times Pakistan's GDP

Tesla CEO Elon Musk's salary will increase to $1 trillion. However, he will have to achieve several major goals to receive this salary. Read the full story...

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 07, 2025

Elon Musk

Elon Musk (Photo: IANS)

Tesla CEO Elon Musk: Tesla shareholders have approved a record $1 trillion (approximately ₹83 lakh crore) pay package for Elon Musk at the company's annual general meeting in Austin, Texas, USA. This amount is three times Pakistan's total GDP. Around 75 per cent of investors voted in favour of Musk at the AGM. If Musk achieves the targets set by the company, he could become the world's first trillionaire.

During the meeting, Musk stated, "What we are about to embark on is not just a chapter in Tesla's future, but an entirely new book." Following the announcement of the salary increase, Musk came onto the stage smiling and began dancing with Tesla's humanoid robot 'Optimus'. He remarked that while other companies' shareholder meetings are boring, theirs are spectacular.

How the Salary Will Increase

This package is linked to Tesla's performance, which includes increasing the company's market value from the current $1.5 trillion to $8.5 trillion. According to a report by news agency Reuters, Tesla's shares rose by approximately 1 percent in after-hours trading following the announcement.

Musk's current net worth is over $500 billion. He is listed as the world's richest person in Forbes' real-time billionaires ranking. To receive the approved salary from the AGM, he will have to cross several milestones related to Tesla's market value. The first salary increase will occur when Tesla's market value reaches $2 trillion.

What Goals Need to Be Achieved

If Elon Musk achieves certain major goals within the next ten years, he could receive an additional 12 per cent stake in Tesla. These goals include delivering 20 million Tesla cars annually, commencing the operation of 1 million robotaxis annually, selling 1 million humanoid robots annually, and ensuring the company's profit exceeds $400 billion in each financial year.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

07 Nov 2025 09:52 am

English News / World / Elon Musk's Salary to Reach $1 Trillion, Three Times Pakistan's GDP

Big News

View All

World

Trending

Pakistan Denies Entry to 14 Indian Hindus on Special Occasion, Citing ‘You are not Sikhs’

14 Indian Hindus denied entry in Pakistan
World

Girlfriend Spends Boyfriend’s Savings of ₹1.2 Crore, His Senses Flew Away After Knowing the Reason

Woman spends boyfriend's savings
World

Ghazala Hashmi Makes History, Becomes First Muslim Lieutenant Governor Elected from Virginia

Ghazala Hashmi
World

Typhoon Kalmaegi wreaks havoc in the Philippines: 66 dead, 26 still missing

Typhoon Kalmaegi
World

Tragic Kentucky Plane Crash: Cargo Aircraft Erupts in Mid-Air Fire, Leaving Seven Dead and Several Injured

World
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.