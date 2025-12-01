Elon Musk's Special Connection to India: Partner is Half Indian, Son's Middle Name is Shekhar

Elon Musk (Image: Patrika)
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has revealed a special connection with India. Musk recently appeared on Zerodha founder Nikhil Kamath's podcast, "WTF is?". During the conversation, he shared several personal and professional insights, including his Indian connection. Musk disclosed that his partner, Shivon Zilis, is of Indian descent. He also mentioned that one of their sons shares the middle name 'Sekhar' with her.
Musk explained during the podcast that his son's middle name is inspired by the renowned Indian-American physicist and Nobel laureate Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar. "I don't know if you know this, but my partner Shivon is half-Indian," Musk stated. He further added, "And one of our kids' middle name is Sekhar after Chandrasekhar."
When Kamath inquired if Zilis had ever lived in India, Musk clarified that while she has ancestral ties to India, she was raised in Canada. He mentioned that Zilis was adopted at a young age and her father was a foreign student at a university. Musk admitted he didn't have complete details about this.
Zilis, who grew up in Canada, studied Economics and Philosophy at Yale University. She joined Musk's AI company Neuralink in 2017 and currently holds the position of Director of Operations and Special Projects. Zilis and Musk have four children together: twins Strider and Azure, daughter Arcadia, and son Saxon.
During the podcast, Musk also commented that America has benefited immensely from talented individuals from India. He added, "But now it seems like that situation is changing." Musk's statement comes at a time when thousands of Indians' dreams of moving to the US appear to be fading due to increased visa restrictions and policy changes in America.
