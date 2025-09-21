Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

World

Europe Airport Cyberattack: Flight Delays at Heathrow, Brussels, and Berlin

Cyberattacks at major European airports have caused widespread disruption, shutting down check-in and boarding systems. Flights at London Heathrow, Brussels, and Berlin airports experienced significant delays and cancellations as a result.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 21, 2025

Cyberattack at Heathrow Airport
(Photo: Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai/IANS)

Cyberattack hits European airports: A cyberattack caused major disruptions at several European airports on Saturday, impacting check-in and boarding systems. This resulted in flight delays and cancellations at London Heathrow, Brussels, and Berlin airports. The cyberattack targeted a third-party service provider.

Heathrow Airport cyberattack: According to Brussels Airport, the failure of automated check-in and boarding systems necessitated manual processing. Ten flights were cancelled, and seventeen were delayed.

Heathrow warned of long check-in queues

London's Heathrow Airport stated that the technical issue stemmed from a problem with the systems of third-party provider Collins Aerospace. Collins Aerospace confirmed a software issue and stated that it was being addressed. Berlin Airport also issued a warning on its website advising passengers of potential lengthy check-in delays.

Passengers face disruption

Passengers across the affected airports experienced significant disruption due to flight delays and check-in difficulties. At Heathrow Airport, Johnny Lal, an Indian national, reported missing his flight to Mumbai for his mother-in-law's funeral. Long queues formed at several points, with passengers forced to wait for extended periods without food. Air India passengers flying to London were advised to complete web check-in in advance. The airline stated that additional ground staff had been deployed in London to mitigate passenger inconvenience.

Delhi Airport issues advisory

Delhi Airport issued an advisory stating: “Due to cyberattacks on European airports, including London Heathrow, there may be some disruption to flights to and from Delhi Airport. Passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines for the latest flight updates.”

Air India issues travel advisory

In light of the cyberattack, Air India also issued a travel advisory on Saturday, warning passengers of potential delays in the check-in process. Air India stated on X: “Due to a disruption in the third-party passenger system at Heathrow, there may be delays in the check-in process. Our ground teams in London are working to minimise inconvenience. Passengers flying with us from London today are advised to complete their web check-in before arriving at the airport.”

Share the news:

Related Topics

AIR INDIA

Published on:

21 Sept 2025 09:45 am

English News / World / Europe Airport Cyberattack: Flight Delays at Heathrow, Brussels, and Berlin
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.