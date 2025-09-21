Europe Airport Cyberattack: Flight Delays at Heathrow, Brussels, and Berlin

Cyberattack hits European airports: A cyberattack caused major disruptions at several European airports on Saturday, impacting check-in and boarding systems. This resulted in flight delays and cancellations at London Heathrow, Brussels, and Berlin airports. The cyberattack targeted a third-party service provider.
Heathrow Airport cyberattack: According to Brussels Airport, the failure of automated check-in and boarding systems necessitated manual processing. Ten flights were cancelled, and seventeen were delayed.
London's Heathrow Airport stated that the technical issue stemmed from a problem with the systems of third-party provider Collins Aerospace. Collins Aerospace confirmed a software issue and stated that it was being addressed. Berlin Airport also issued a warning on its website advising passengers of potential lengthy check-in delays.
Passengers across the affected airports experienced significant disruption due to flight delays and check-in difficulties. At Heathrow Airport, Johnny Lal, an Indian national, reported missing his flight to Mumbai for his mother-in-law's funeral. Long queues formed at several points, with passengers forced to wait for extended periods without food. Air India passengers flying to London were advised to complete web check-in in advance. The airline stated that additional ground staff had been deployed in London to mitigate passenger inconvenience.
Delhi Airport issued an advisory stating: “Due to cyberattacks on European airports, including London Heathrow, there may be some disruption to flights to and from Delhi Airport. Passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines for the latest flight updates.”
In light of the cyberattack, Air India also issued a travel advisory on Saturday, warning passengers of potential delays in the check-in process. Air India stated on X: “Due to a disruption in the third-party passenger system at Heathrow, there may be delays in the check-in process. Our ground teams in London are working to minimise inconvenience. Passengers flying with us from London today are advised to complete their web check-in before arriving at the airport.”