Europe Airport Cyberattack: Flight Delays at Heathrow, Brussels, and Berlin

In light of the cyberattack, Air India also issued a travel advisory on Saturday, warning passengers of potential delays in the check-in process. Air India stated on X: “Due to a disruption in the third-party passenger system at Heathrow, there may be delays in the check-in process. Our ground teams in London are working to minimise inconvenience. Passengers flying with us from London today are advised to complete their web check-in before arriving at the airport.”