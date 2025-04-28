Europe Blackout Affects Millions in Spain, Portugal, and France

There was a major power outage in almost all of Western Europe. There was a power outage across 🇪🇸Spain, 🇵🇹Portugal, 🇦🇩Andorra and 🇫🇷France.Airports, trains & mobile networks hit; Andorra & SW France affected too. pic.twitter.com/O0LsCBjJsr— Sumit (@SumitHansd) April 28, 2025 Airport Flight Services Also Halted Power was lost at Madrid’s Barajas International Airport, while flight services at other airports in the region were also disrupted. According to Euronews Portugal, Spain and Portugal’s metro systems experienced significant disruptions, with many passengers trapped inside trains in tunnels as services came to a sudden halt between stations. Power was lost at Madrid’s Barajas International Airport, while flight services at other airports in the region were also disrupted. According to Euronews Portugal, Spain and Portugal’s metro systems experienced significant disruptions, with many passengers trapped inside trains in tunnels as services came to a sudden halt between stations.

Widespread power outages in large parts of Spain, Portugal and France have left play at the Madrid Open suspended and fans in the dark 👀 As of now, it's unclear what caused the blackout.pic.twitter.com/HDtGIzmZYE — DW Sports (@dw_sports) April 28, 2025 According to RTVE, Spain's public broadcaster, the blackout began at 12:30 pm local time, affecting key institutions such as the Spanish Parliament, metro stations, and the RTVE newsroom. Residents in Barcelona and surrounding cities were reporting the blackout on their WhatsApp groups.

Parts of France Also Affected Portugal also experienced power failures in Lisbon and other areas, as well as in its northern and southern regions. Portuguese distributor E-Redes attributed it to a “problem in the European electricity system” and stated that power had to be cut in some areas to stabilise the network. Parts of France were also affected.