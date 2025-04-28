scriptEurope Blackout Affects Millions in Spain, Portugal, and France | Latest News | Patrika News
Europe Blackout Affects Millions in Spain, Portugal, and France

Europe blackout: Millions affected by massive blackout in Spain, Portugal, and other areas.

BharatApr 28, 2025 / 09:06 pm

Patrika Desk

Millions were affected by a sudden power outage across Spain, Portugal, and southern France on Monday. Reports indicated that phone lines were also down, and train and flight services were severely disrupted. The Spanish government is investigating the causes of this blackout and claims that power is being restored in northern and southern Spain. The blackout impacted services throughout the day, causing significant disruption to both travellers and businesses. According to Red Eléctrica, Spain’s state-owned electricity network operator, power supply has been restored, but many were left in darkness for several hours due to this emergency situation.

Airport Flight Services Also Halted

Power was lost at Madrid’s Barajas International Airport, while flight services at other airports in the region were also disrupted. According to Euronews Portugal, Spain and Portugal’s metro systems experienced significant disruptions, with many passengers trapped inside trains in tunnels as services came to a sudden halt between stations.
According to RTVE, Spain’s public broadcaster, the blackout began at 12:30 pm local time, affecting key institutions such as the Spanish Parliament, metro stations, and the RTVE newsroom. Residents in Barcelona and surrounding cities were reporting the blackout on their WhatsApp groups.

Parts of France Also Affected

Portugal also experienced power failures in Lisbon and other areas, as well as in its northern and southern regions. Portuguese distributor E-Redes attributed it to a “problem in the European electricity system” and stated that power had to be cut in some areas to stabilise the network. Parts of France were also affected.

The Outage Disrupted Numerous Services

Mobile phone networks went down for voice calls, although some messaging apps remained functional. In Lisbon, the subway stopped, and traffic lights in the city centre also failed, causing traffic chaos. Authorities have not yet stated how many people were affected and how long it will take to fully restore services.

