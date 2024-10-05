scriptExplosion in Afghanistan, 3 Children Killed and 2 Injured | Latest News | Patrika News
world

Explosion in Afghanistan, 3 Children Killed and 2 Injured

Afghanistan Blast: In an explosion in Afghanistan, 3 children lost their lives.

New DelhiOct 05, 2024 / 02:36 pm

Patrika Desk

Blast in Afghanistan

Blast in Afghanistan

There are many countries in the world where blasts are considered normal. Such cases of blasts keep surfacing in these countries from time to time. These countries usually have terrorist activities as well. Afghanistan is one such country. There have been frequent cases of blasts in Afghanistan. Although there has been a decline in such cases since the Taliban came to power, Afghanistan has long been in the grip of terrorism, and it has not been eradicated yet. As a result, such incidents are often seen in Afghanistan. On Friday, an explosion occurred in the Sar-e-Pul province of Afghanistan. The incident took place in the Sayad district.

Children playing with an unexploded device, which suddenly exploded

In the Sar-e-Pul province of Afghanistan, some children found an unexploded device on Friday morning. It was left behind after the war between the Taliban and the Afghan army. The children thought it was a toy and started playing with it. Suddenly, the device exploded.

3 Children Killed

In this explosion, 3 children lost their lives. All three died on the spot, as the blast occurred right next to them. The local police provided this information.

2 Children Injured

In this incident, 2 children were injured. Both have been admitted to a nearby hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. One of the injured children is said to be in critical condition.

News / world / Explosion in Afghanistan, 3 Children Killed and 2 Injured

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Haryana Elections: Voting underway on all 90 seats today, fate of 1031 candidates to be sealed in EVM

National News

Haryana Elections: Voting underway on all 90 seats today, fate of 1031 candidates to be sealed in EVM

in 2 hours

Israel will attack Iran’s nuclear sites! Trump gives ‘order’

world

Israel will attack Iran’s nuclear sites! Trump gives ‘order’

in 3 hours

4 days Israel killed 250 Hezbollah terrorists, army makes big claim

world

4 days Israel killed 250 Hezbollah terrorists, army makes big claim

in 3 hours

Encounter: Two Terrorists Trying to Infiltrate Killed, Search Operation Underway in Kupwara

National News

Encounter: Two Terrorists Trying to Infiltrate Killed, Search Operation Underway in Kupwara

in 3 hours

Latest world

Fire breaks out in Canada’s hostel, 2 people die

world

Fire breaks out in Canada’s hostel, 2 people die

in 4 hours

4 days Israel killed 250 Hezbollah terrorists, army makes big claim

world

4 days Israel killed 250 Hezbollah terrorists, army makes big claim

in 3 hours

Israel will attack Iran’s nuclear sites! Trump gives ‘order’

world

Israel will attack Iran’s nuclear sites! Trump gives ‘order’

in 3 hours

The number of Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks has crossed 42 thousand

world

The number of Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks has crossed 42 thousand

1 week ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.