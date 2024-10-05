Explosion in Afghanistan, 3 Children Killed and 2 Injured

Children playing with an unexploded device, which suddenly exploded In the Sar-e-Pul province of Afghanistan, some children found an unexploded device on Friday morning. It was left behind after the war between the Taliban and the Afghan army. The children thought it was a toy and started playing with it. Suddenly, the device exploded.

3 Children Killed In this explosion, 3 children lost their lives. All three died on the spot, as the blast occurred right next to them. The local police provided this information. 2 Children Injured In this incident, 2 children were injured. Both have been admitted to a nearby hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. One of the injured children is said to be in critical condition.