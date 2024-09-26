The whole world saw India rebuke China in such a way that it left Dragon embarrassed…

A statement by Foreign Minister S Jaishankar has created a stir in China. Jaishankar’s statement has been strongly opposed by the Chinese government’s mouthpiece, Global Times. Global Times has called the Indian Foreign Minister’s statement an excuse, saying that India is not ready to handle complex international relations. Global Times wrote on social media platform X, “The Foreign Minister’s claim that a special China problem is above the world’s general China problem sounds like an excuse.”

‘India itself has worsened its business environment’- China Global Times further wrote, “The restrictive policies on Chinese investment have only worsened India’s business environment. India is not ready to handle complex international relations with the maturity and perspective expected of a major power.”

What did Foreign Minister S Jaishankar say? In fact, during a conversation with the media on Saturday, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said that China is not just India’s problem, but a special problem that has spread all over the world. We are not the only country in the world that is discussing China. Go to Europe and ask them what their major economic or national security debate is. It’s about China. In the United States, there is a lot of noise about China.

Jaishankar said that it is clear that China is not just India’s problem, but a special problem that has spread all over the world, much bigger than the general China problem.