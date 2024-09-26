scriptThe whole world saw India rebuke China in such a way that it left Dragon embarrassed… | Latest News | Patrika News
world

The whole world saw India rebuke China in such a way that it left Dragon embarrassed…

India-China: A statement by Foreign Minister S Jaishankar has created a stir in China. What is that statement, let’s know…

New DelhiSep 26, 2024 / 01:20 am

Patrika Desk

India China

PM Narendra Modi And China President Xi Jinping

With its expansionist policies, China has become a thorn in the eyes of the entire world. India has shown China its place in front of the whole world, saying that it is the biggest problem in the world right now and a special trouble. India has said so much that it has set China’s body on fire. The embarrassed China could not give a response, but through its mouthpiece newspaper, it tried to save its dignity by pointing fingers at India.
A statement by Foreign Minister S Jaishankar has created a stir in China. Jaishankar’s statement has been strongly opposed by the Chinese government’s mouthpiece, Global Times. Global Times has called the Indian Foreign Minister’s statement an excuse, saying that India is not ready to handle complex international relations. Global Times wrote on social media platform X, “The Foreign Minister’s claim that a special China problem is above the world’s general China problem sounds like an excuse.”

‘India itself has worsened its business environment’- China

Global Times further wrote, “The restrictive policies on Chinese investment have only worsened India’s business environment. India is not ready to handle complex international relations with the maturity and perspective expected of a major power.”

What did Foreign Minister S Jaishankar say?

In fact, during a conversation with the media on Saturday, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said that China is not just India’s problem, but a special problem that has spread all over the world. We are not the only country in the world that is discussing China. Go to Europe and ask them what their major economic or national security debate is. It’s about China. In the United States, there is a lot of noise about China.
Jaishankar said that it is clear that China is not just India’s problem, but a special problem that has spread all over the world, much bigger than the general China problem.

News / world / The whole world saw India rebuke China in such a way that it left Dragon embarrassed…

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Former NIA Chief Enters BCCI, Assigned This Big Responsibility

Sports

Former NIA Chief Enters BCCI, Assigned This Big Responsibility

1 day ago

Explosion in Afghanistan, 3 Children Killed and 2 Injured

world

Explosion in Afghanistan, 3 Children Killed and 2 Injured

1 day ago

Fire breaks out in Canada’s hostel, 2 people die

world

Fire breaks out in Canada’s hostel, 2 people die

1 day ago

Ranthambore National Park: Tourists Who Came for Tiger Safari Were Confined to a Hotel, Know Why This Happened?

Special

Ranthambore National Park: Tourists Who Came for Tiger Safari Were Confined to a Hotel, Know Why This Happened?

1 day ago

Latest world

Fire breaks out in Canada’s hostel, 2 people die

world

Fire breaks out in Canada’s hostel, 2 people die

1 day ago

4 days Israel killed 250 Hezbollah terrorists, army makes big claim

world

4 days Israel killed 250 Hezbollah terrorists, army makes big claim

2 days ago

Israel will attack Iran’s nuclear sites! Trump gives ‘order’

world

Israel will attack Iran’s nuclear sites! Trump gives ‘order’

2 days ago

The number of Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks has crossed 42 thousand

world

The number of Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks has crossed 42 thousand

1 week ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.