Fear of Major Attack: China, US Urge Immediate Evacuation of Tehran as Trump Returns from G7

Trump Returns to America, Leaving Summit The Iran-Israel military conflict is clearly impacting the G7 meeting. US President Donald Trump is returning to America from Canada. The White House stated that President Trump made this decision in light of the escalating military conflict in the Middle East.

Trump wrote on Truth Social that Iran should sign the nuclear agreement. He stated that Iran cannot possess nuclear weapons, adding that he has said this repeatedly and that everyone should evacuate Tehran immediately.

Chinese Citizens Urged to Leave Israel The Chinese embassy in Tel Aviv has urged Chinese citizens to leave Israel as soon as possible, advising them to travel overland towards Jordan. Citing airspace closures and escalating violence, the embassy warned of increasing civilian casualties and deteriorating security.