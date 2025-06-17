scriptFear of Major Attack: China, US Urge Immediate Evacuation of Tehran as Trump Returns from G7 | Fear of Major Attack: China, US Urge Immediate Evacuation of Tehran as Trump Returns from G7 | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
World

Fear of Major Attack: China, US Urge Immediate Evacuation of Tehran as Trump Returns from G7

The likelihood of a full-scale war between Iran and Israel has increased. The United States has urged its citizens to evacuate Tehran immediately. China has also advised its citizens in Israel to leave the country via Jordan.

BharatJun 17, 2025 / 08:41 am

Patrika Desk

Iran–Israel War (Photo – IANS)

The possibility of a ‘full-scale war’ between Iran and Israel has increased. The United States and China have urged their citizens to leave Tehran immediately. The Israeli Defence Force (IDF) has warned residents of Tehran via social media, instructing those near military bases to evacuate immediately. The IDF claims to have taken control of Iranian airspace and has reportedly attacked oil refineries, gas facilities, and military bases.

Trump Returns to America, Leaving Summit

The Iran-Israel military conflict is clearly impacting the G7 meeting. US President Donald Trump is returning to America from Canada. The White House stated that President Trump made this decision in light of the escalating military conflict in the Middle East.
Trump wrote on Truth Social that Iran should sign the nuclear agreement. He stated that Iran cannot possess nuclear weapons, adding that he has said this repeatedly and that everyone should evacuate Tehran immediately.

Chinese Citizens Urged to Leave Israel

The Chinese embassy in Tel Aviv has urged Chinese citizens to leave Israel as soon as possible, advising them to travel overland towards Jordan. Citing airspace closures and escalating violence, the embassy warned of increasing civilian casualties and deteriorating security.

Threat to Withdraw from NPT

Iran has threatened to withdraw from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), stating that it is considering all options and is preparing a bill to withdraw from the NPT, which will be presented to the Iranian parliament. Iran maintains its opposition to weapons of mass destruction.

News / World / Fear of Major Attack: China, US Urge Immediate Evacuation of Tehran as Trump Returns from G7

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Fear of Major Attack: China, US Urge Immediate Evacuation of Tehran as Trump Returns from G7

World

Fear of Major Attack: China, US Urge Immediate Evacuation of Tehran as Trump Returns from G7

in 3 hours

Pakistan Rejects Iran's Claim of Nuclear Pact Against Israel

World

Pakistan Rejects Iran's Claim of Nuclear Pact Against Israel

in 4 hours

Three Super Overs Decide Netherlands-Nepal T20 Match

Cricket News

Three Super Overs Decide Netherlands-Nepal T20 Match

in 4 hours

Monsoon's Strong Arrival in MP: Heavy Rainfall Predicted 17-20 June; Alert Issued for Several Districts

Bhopal

Monsoon's Strong Arrival in MP: Heavy Rainfall Predicted 17-20 June; Alert Issued for Several Districts

in 5 hours

Latest World

Fear of Major Attack: China, US Urge Immediate Evacuation of Tehran as Trump Returns from G7

World

Fear of Major Attack: China, US Urge Immediate Evacuation of Tehran as Trump Returns from G7

in 3 hours

Cyprus Awards Highest Honour to PM Modi

World

Cyprus Awards Highest Honour to PM Modi

13 hours ago

Israel-Iran war: 2 Indian students injured in Israeli strike, India to rescue 10,000 Indians

World

Israel-Iran war: 2 Indian students injured in Israeli strike, India to rescue 10,000 Indians

17 hours ago

Netanyahu Claims Iran Planned to Assassinate Trump

World

Netanyahu Claims Iran Planned to Assassinate Trump

19 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.