Fiji PM Rabuka Meets Indian PM Modi, Discusses Bilateral Ties

The discussions between PM Modi and Rabuka aimed to strengthen the long-standing partnership between India and Fiji. Both leaders, along with their delegations, discussed several topics. They explored enhanced cooperation in various sectors, including health, education, renewable energy, trade and investment, agriculture, climate change, and cultural exchange. Recognising Fiji's importance as a partner in maritime security, they also discussed strengthening collaboration in this area. Both leaders emphasised strengthening cultural and people-to-people ties. Mr Rabuka commended India's commitment to peace and its global leadership, stating that Fiji stands with India on the path of peace and unity under PM Modi's leadership.