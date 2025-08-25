Fiji PM Rabuka Meets Indian PM Modi, Discusses Bilateral Ties

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Aug 25, 2025

Fiji PM Sitiveni Rabuka with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Fiji PM Sitiveni Rabuka with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo - MEA India's social media)

Fiji's Prime Minister, Sitiveni Rabuka, is currently on a visit to India. Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Sukanta Majumdar, received him at the airport to welcome him to a three-day visit from 24-26 August. This is Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka's first visit to India.

Fiji's PM Rabuka Meets PM Modi

On the second day of his visit, Fijian PM Rabuka met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The meeting took place at Hyderabad House in Delhi, where they also held delegation-level talks.

Discussion Topics Between PM Modi and Rabuka

The discussions between PM Modi and Rabuka aimed to strengthen the long-standing partnership between India and Fiji. Both leaders, along with their delegations, discussed several topics. They explored enhanced cooperation in various sectors, including health, education, renewable energy, trade and investment, agriculture, climate change, and cultural exchange. Recognising Fiji's importance as a partner in maritime security, they also discussed strengthening collaboration in this area. Both leaders emphasised strengthening cultural and people-to-people ties. Mr Rabuka commended India's commitment to peace and its global leadership, stating that Fiji stands with India on the path of peace and unity under PM Modi's leadership.

Addressing the Media

Following their talks, PM Modi and Rabuka addressed the media jointly. In their address, they discussed their meeting and reiterated their commitment to strengthening India-Fiji relations.

